🔥Best eye depuffing creams, gels and masks🔥

A real sight for sore eyes. Let puffiness be a thing of the past with our fatigue-fighting heroes.

Puffy eyes are one of the most common and asked about beauty concerns. It can affect all people of all ages where we will do anything – even resting cold spoons, a tea bag or potato slices on our eyes – in an attempt to reduce the swelling.

First things first, what are the causes of puffy eyes?

Whether it’s after a long day of starring at screens, a particularly heavy one the night before, or a high sodium diet which draws water to your skin’s tissue, there are a whole host of reasons why you wake up with puffy eyes.

Dr Rita Rakus, founder of an award-winning cosmetic clinic located in Knightsbridge, explains that “One of the most prominent causes (unfortunately) is age. In many, ageing can cause a weakening of the muscles around your eyes which can then lead to the fat which had been confined to the area around the eyes moving into the lower eyelids.”

Dr Kuldeep Minocha Medical Director of Tempus adds that, “Whilst ageing and genetics can be the initial reason for eye puffiness, a lack of sleep, allergies and smoking can worsen the effect.” He continues, “A lack of sleep can weaken the muscles around the eyes, as well as leading to a loss of collagen, while allergies can cause fluid to build up in your sinuses and around your eyes. Smoking can irritate them, triggering under-eye swelling.”

So, what can you do?

While some of the unusual home remedies above may work by simply cooling the area, there are far more effective products on the market that are loaded up with beneficial vitamins and antioxidants with anti-inflammatory and firming properties. Buzz ingredients like vitamin C will brighten the area, while caffeine and green tea extract have firming abilities. Aloe Vera will help soothe.

These innovative products work their magic by speeding up the process of depuffing, reducing the appearance of dark circles, strengthening the skin in the periorbital area.

As the area around your eyes is very delicate, you should look out for light and breathable textures that will not overload the skin. Apply through a gentle tapping or massage technique to increase microcirculation without stretching the skin. Keep them in the fridge or apply alongside a jade roller to maximise the effect.

Shop our selection of the best nourishing eye depuffing creams and serums to hide the effects of the night before.

111SKIN Rose Gold Illuminating eye mask

Enter your skin soothing quick fix. Luxury skincare label 111SKIN has newly expanded its Rose Gold range with the addition of an eye mask. The patches are formulated with active ingredients like Natriance, Pomegranate Seed Cell Culture, Colloidal Gold and Rose Extract that provide brightening, anti-inflammatory and hydrating benefits. Apply for 20 minutes.

£12 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Sunday Riley Autocorrect Brightening and Depuffing Eye Contour Cream

A periorbital facial in a bottle, this hero product from Sunday Riley is designed to reduce the look of dark circles with a powerhouse combination of caffeine, horse chestnut and Brazilian ginseng root extract. The depuffing cream also contains watermelon extract, shea and cocoa butter for a calming, moisture-packed and revitalising effect.

£60 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

La Roche-Posay Hydraphase Intense Eyes

If your puffy eyes are caused by a possible allergic reaction, the last thing you’ll want to do is irritate the periorbital area further and that’s where a brand like La Roche-Posay comes in. The French pharmacy label is designed specifically for sensitive skin with no parabens or fragrance. The Intense Eyes cream packs a hydrating punch, is hypoallergenic and will soothe skin with the brand’s signature Thermal Spring Water.

£16 | Look Fantastic | Buy it now

Moodpatch Chill Mode

Feel chill from head to toe by taking 10 minutes out of your day to relax and unwind with the calming effects of Patchology’s Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil eye masks. One of the latest additions to the range, the gels key ingredient works to calm and soothe inflamed skin, while Rhodiola and Reishi Mushroom extract work to reduce redness and fight against fine lines.

£15 | Patchology | Buy it now

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Undereye Patches

When your eyes are feeling sore, puffy and red, the Milk Makeup patches are like an ice-cold drink of water for the periorbital area. Replicate that eight hour plus look to refresh and cool thanks to the healing combination of caffeine, seawater, aloe and lavender that in tandem hydrate, brighten and tighten the skin around your eyes. Plus, the ‘Chill Out’ design on the patches are very Instagram friendly.

£20.50 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

Malin + Goetz Revitalizing Eye Gel

Brighten and refresh your puffy eyes with this no-fuss, no-frills gel from Malin + Goetz that contains natural ingredients like cucumber extract and a blend of marine extracts. This lightweight gel quickly absorbs to hydrate and calm tired eyes and can be used day and night.

£38 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

RéVive Intensité Les Yeux

Luxury skincare label RéVive harnesses the power of bio-renewal technology to transform the area around your eyes, reducing the appearance of dark circles while also hydrating and firming its elasticity. The formula contains intensely nourishing Shea butter and has been ophthalmologist tested.

£165 | Harrods | Buy it now

La Mer The Eye Concentrate

There is a reason why the La Mer Eye Concentrate is a cult product. The investment cream can be used daily to hydrate the eye area where a little goes a very long way. Formulated with an iron-rich hematite, the concentrated cream adds an instant barrier of luminosity to dampen dark circles. You can even get the lid engraved.

£160 | Space NK | Buy it now

Dr Dennis Gross Hyaluronic Marine Dew It Right Eye Gel

Containing a myriad of moisture-rich marine ingredients, this Dr Dennis Gross’ eye gel is a skincare saviour to boost hydration around your eyes. It contains a combination of hyaluronic acid, Japanese green caviar algae, caffeine, Caribbean gargonian extract and sarsaparilla root work that reduces dark circles and puffiness, leaving your skin glowing and supple.

£59 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

Bioderma Sensibio Eye

Soothe irritated eyes with the help of Bioderma’s Sensibio Eye that is designed specifically to aid those with sensitive skin. The gel is formulated to be hypoallergenic (so even contact lens wearers can use) and is free from any preservatives or fragrances. Gently massage into the area to reduce puffiness.

£14.80 | Boots | Buy it now

Murad Renewing Eye Cream

This all-rounder eye cream will help reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles and fine lines using anti-aging ingredients like Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4. Perfect for medium to deep crow’s feet, the 15ml product might be small in size but the cream is thick and generous.

£65 | Murad | Buy it now

All About Eyes

This lightweight and breathable formula from Clinique acts as a cooling cream that you can wear under makeup, while also reaping the benefits of it depuffing properties. Apply with your ring finger by gently patting around the eye at both morning and night.

£27.50 | Clinique | Buy it now

Pixi 24k Eye Elixir

Pixi’s fatigue-fighting formula will help reduce and repair fine lines as well as dark circles while the metal rollerball application has a further cooling and soothing effect. Instantly refreshing tired eyes, it should be applied directly to skin and can even be kept in the fridge to maximise the effects.

£22 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

