🔥Best eco-freindly laundry products: from detergent to laundry balls and whitening🔥

While it was once believed that only toxic chemicals could really clean your clothes, we are wising up to their hazardous effects.

Ingredients like phosphates often found in your everyday, supermarket-favourite detergents can affect marine life and ecosystems when mixed into the water supply, while chlorine and bleach can also irritate skin.

But these are no longer the only options for stain removing and proper clothing hygiene. Brands like Ecoegg and Norfolk Natural Living have launched products that are not only better for the environment but are also kinder to sensitive skin.

The lifecycle of your clothes are most dependent on the washing itself, thus with greener habits, your go-to items will last longer and counteracts the unsustainable throwaway culture that has developed – with the sweet, fresh laundry scent guaranteed.

Look out for concentrated formulations as these tend to have less packaging and require less energy to transport. They do not contain the water element which takes up space, weight and is often not needed.

There are also more basic ways to cut down on your energy and water consumption. Opt for a modern washing machine that tends to be more efficient. Only put it on when it is full and forgo the dryer in favour of air drying. There are simple steps that can have a big impact.

We have gathered the eco products you need to introduce to your weekly wash day.

Ecoegg Fresh Linen

By simply replacing your traditional capsules or detergent with this handy egg contraption, you will save not only on your plastic consumption, but also on your shopping bills. You fill the laundry egg with the pellets that you can use for around 70 washes and then refill as needed. It leaves your clothing with a pleasant smell without the need for harsh chemicals.

£11.29 | Amazon | Buy it now

Luxury Liquid

Royal warrant holder Jeeves of Belgravia has been trusts by Prince Charles for his dry cleaning and has now expanded their range with a collection of detergents, fabric conditions, travel sprays and more to encourage eco-friendly practises at home. With scents like Sweat Pea and Vanilla, Fresh Cologne, Lavender and Vanilla, Jasmine & Sandalwood as well as an unscented option, your clothing will smell floral and fresh while removing tough stains and elongating the life of your clothing. The formulas are non-toxic and are created with a minimal impact on the environment.

£15.99 | Jeeves of Belgravia | Buy it now

Sonett Laundry Lavender Liquid

Sonett formulates its washing liquid from entirely organic and natural ingredients, which makes it ideal for those with sensitive or easily-irritated skin. It is created with sugar surfactants and fatty alcohol sulphate which is very biodegradable. It packs an impressive cleaning performance and leaves your garments with a subtle lavender scent.

£7.54 | Big Green Smile | Buy it now

Norfolk Natural Living Laundry Detergent

Putting the care of your garments at the forefront, this sustainable laundry label will help you live a more sustainable lifestyle by elongating the lifecycle of your clothes, towels or sheets. They use all-natural ingredients to gently clean your clothing, while being kind to both the environment and gentle on your skin. We are particularly fond of the Denim Wash, created in collaboration with The Workers Club to offer a deep clean while safeguarding the colour and composition of your favourite jeans.

£14.50 | Norfolk Natural Living | Buy it now

Faith in Nature Super Concentrated Laundry Detergent

Faith in Nature’s Laundry Liquid is a concentrated formula that stretches the longevity of the product, while also reducing the environmental impact in terms of transport. It will also help you cut down on your single-use plastic consumption with its impressive bulk buy five litre size. The product works to gently clean your clothes and packs a real punch even at lower temperatures.

£16.96 | Amazon | Buy it now

The Laundress Wool and cashmere care set

As dry cleaning is not considered the friendliest to the planet, The Laundress has launched a more eco-friendly way to launder your wool and cashmere and keep them in tip top shape. This set is comprised of a shampoo, spray and sweater comb to freshen up your items, removing odours and preserve their longevity. The spray even contains moth-repellent.

£35 | Net-A-Porter | Buy it now

Kerzon Paris Mega Propre

Direct from our friends across the Channel, this detergent has been created using ancestral methods to bring the best clean possible without damaging the planet. It is formulated with natural and biodegradable oils and delicately scented with rose and cedar. You can use it for both machine and hand washing.

£19 | Kerzon Paris | Buy it now

Method Laundry Peony Blush 39 Washes

To create its eco-friendly laundry detergent, Method has combined five naturally-derived enzymes that pack a powerful dirt-removing punch, leaving tough stains in its wake. It is crafted from 98 per cent biodegradable ingredients and has been dermatologically tested. You can opt for the Peony Blush, Orchard Fruit or Wild Lavender scents.

£9 | Tesco | Buy it now

Bio-D Laundry Bleach

Do your bit to help the planet by switching out to a bleach that is also better and gentler on your skin without sacrificing on real stain-fighting ability. The Bio-D bleach works to remove persistent dirt using an oxygen-based bleaching agent without petrochemicals, phosphates, preservative or synthetic perfumes.

£2.10 | Big Green Smile | Buy it now

Ecozone Tumble Drying Cubes

Cutting out your dryer entirely may not be an option but you can still reduce its energy consumption with the addition of these balls. They boost the drying process as they make your garments work more efficiently by preventing it from clumping together. The balls also reduce creasing.

£6.99 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Ecover ZERO – Sensitive Fabric Softener

Make your clothing, sheets and towels feel softer than ever by introducing Ecover’s Fabric Softener into your laundry cycle. It is made from biodegradable plant-based ingredients without any fragrance or colouring and so is ideal for those with sensitive skin.

£3.50 | Big Green Smile | Buy it now

Eco-friendly Neroli Delicate Wash

Add a luxurious laundry detergent into your wash and leave your clothes smelling like the addictive aroma of neroli blossom with Kinn’s collection. You can use both in the machine and hand-washing at low and high temperatures to clean your treasured garments.

£7.75 | Kinn Living | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter