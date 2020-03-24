🔥Best Easter eggs for kids 2020: from Peppa Pig to Peter Rabbit🔥

Easter is almost upon us, and if you know or have children that means one thing: chocolate eggs.

There are variations of every description, from big names like Kinder (the daddy of chocolate eggs) to heavyweights from the Nestle family; think Aero, Kit Kat, Milky Bar and Smarties. Then there are the licenced collabs with much-loved characters like Peppa Pig, Gruffalo and various Disney characters.

With so many to choose from, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, which is why we’ve gone hunting for you and placed the best all in one digital basket below.

Ranging in price from budget to blowout, any of these options will delight your little ones – and quite a few grown ups too.

Peppa Pig Easter Egg & Meal Time Set 45g

If your little ones are transfixed by the modern porcine icon that is Peppa Pig, brace yourself for squeals of excitement with this chocolate egg gift set. As well as a sustainable chocolate egg, it comes with a Peppa Pig branded melamine plate, spoon and cup for future meals.

£5 | Tesco | Buy it now

Also available at Tesco:

Paw Patrol Easter Egg & Meal Time Set – £5

Hot Wheels Milk Chocolate Easter Egg & Toy Gift 45g – £5

Haribo Eggs Galore Party Size Mini Bags 480g – £3.50

Terry’s Chocolate Popping Candy Hollow Egg 266g – £4

Tesco Bunny And Chick Adventure Hunt 475g – £5

Thorntons Milk Chocolate Unicorn Easter Egg

Boys and girls will go wild for this whimsical chocolate egg featuring a white and pink-coloured chocolate unicorn.

£4 | Thorntons | Buy it now

See all Easter eggs from Thorntons

Cadbury x Peter Rabbit 2

Cadbury is celebrating the release of Peter Rabbit 2 with a selection of Easter treats featuring a plush toy of the mischievous bunny.

Perfect for fans of the film as well as chocolate lovers, it’ll keep the kids hoppy all Easter long.

£6.99 | Cadbury | Buy it now

Shop all Easter eggs at Cadbury

Charbonnel et Walker Peter Rabbit Milk Chocolate Easter Egg, 115g

If only the best will do, how about a milk chocolate egg from one of the finest chocolate brands in the world? This one from Charbonnel et Walker is themed around Beatrix Potter’s much-loved character Peter Rabbit.

£15 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Kinder Surprise Giant Trolls Easter Egg – 100g

Kids wild for Trolls? They’ll be delighted with this giant egg from Kinder which is four times bigger than normal at 100g (a normal egg is 20g) and comes with a bigger toy inside to match.

£10.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Milk Chocolate Children’s Easter Egg with Foiled Mini Eggs

Give the kids a real treat with a child-friendly version from the very grown-up chocolatier Rococo. Beautifully presented in a bunny illustrated box an egg made from the delicious house chocolate is wrapped in bright gold foil. Inside, there’s more to enjoy; a cluster of miniature eggs wrapped in multicoloured foil.

£27.50 | Rococo Chocolates | Buy it now

Candy House Duck Slippers Egg Cup and Chocolate Eggs

If you’re worried about their sugar consumption but still want to enjoy Easter with chocolate, this gift set offers a happy compromise. A selection of individually wrapped mini eggs sit in a playful egg cup, finished with legs wearing yellow duckling slippers. Allowing them to indulge in some chocolate while encouraging healthy breakfast habits, this is a win-win for little ones.

£6.99 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Farhi Milk chocolate speckled eggs 40g​

Encased in a carrot tin, these speckled eggs are a great way to eek out chocolate treats from Good Friday to Easter Monday without suffering the effects of their sugar high.

£6.99 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Kinder Surprise Egg 100g

It’s the egg we all know and love, but bigger than normal – with a larger surprise inside to match. This one contains a DC Super Friends Toy they can play with once the delicious chocolate shell has been devoured.

£7.99 | Selfridges | Buy it now

F&M Children’s Milk Chocolate Bunny Easter Egg, 225g

A selection of four cute milk chocolate bunny rabbits are hiding within the chocolate shell of F&M’s gold foil-wrapped Easter egg, made with little ones in mind.

£19.95 | F&M | Buy it now

Candy House Farmyard Felt Bag & Chocolate Easter Eggs

Whether you’re taking the kids to an official hunt or holding one in your back garden, help gather their treats in this super cute basket from Candy House. Filled with a selection of milk chocolate eggs wrapped in bright foil, it will give them a sweet headstart on the race.

£8.95 | Harvey Nichols | Buy it now

Cocoa et Co. Belgian Chocolate Beehive Egg

Cocoa et Co. chocolatier is offering this hive-inspired egg that is made from Belgian milk chocolate and adorned with an extra edible gold shimmer.

£8 | Sainsbury’s | Buy it now

Waitrose Milk Chocolate Lion

As part of Waitrose’s Easter range, you can shop this adorable lion crafted from milk chocolate and decorated with coloured white chocolate.

£6 | Waitrose | Buy it now

Terry’s Chocolate Orange Large Hollow Easter Egg

The fan favourite Terry’s Chocolate Orange is offered in egg form with one hollow egg and two tasty chocolate bars.

£4 | Tesco | Buy it now

Moo Free Easter Bunnycomb Egg

If your little one is gluten, dairy, soya free or vegan, they shouldn’t have to miss out on the chocolatey fun. Moo Free has an extensive range of eggs on offer including this delicious Bunnycomb variety.

£3.99 | Waitrose | Buy it now

Kinder Surprise Milk chocolate flame egg

Put an extra special surprise twist on the Easter egg fun where your kid will not only get the classic Kinder egg but also a fun toy to go alongside it.

£24.99 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Sunny Side Up – Easter Milk Chocolate Truffles and Caramels

Sure to put a smile on their face, this multipack comes with eight eggs that are decorated with a range of fun faces and come in a variety of flavours, from whipped cream caramel, roasted pecan praline and a pinch of Guérande sea salt, to a creamy white chocolate.

£8 | Hotel Chocolat | Buy it now

Malteaster Easter egg & 3 Malteaster Bunnies

Give your kids the crunchy, creamy and delicious taste of Maltesers with this egg creation that comes with three bunnies alongside the hollow milk chocolate treat.

£8 | Waitrose | Buy it now

Tesco Easter Doug The Dinosaur Milk Chocolate Figure

The friendly Doug the Dinosaur chocolate figure is bound to go down a treat with your kids. It is made from milk chocolate and decorated with dark, white and green colouring.

£3.50 | Tesco | Buy it now

Easter Plush Bunny with Mini Chocolate Eggs

Godiva is providing a even more special treat where mini chocolate eggs are presented alongside a plush bunny that they can treasure long after the Easter period.

£28 | Godiva | Buy it now

Lindt Milk chocolate gold bunny

It’s not really Easter until you have had a Lindt bunny and this chocolatey creation will do wonders to put your little ones into the seasonal mood with the irresistible Swiss milk chocolate taste that the brand is known for.

£24.99 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Uglies Honeycomb Crunch Milk Chocolate Egg

Alongside your heavenly Lily O’Brien honeycomb chocolate egg, the brand is treating you to its handcrafted ‘Uglies’, which are chocolate-filled honeycomb pieces.

£8.80 | Lily O’Brien | Buy it now

Aldi Curious Inventions Easter Eggs

Inspired by the master of wacky confections Willy Wonker, Aldi’s Easter egg line up includes flavours like Banoffee Pie, Eton Mess, Popping Candy and Salted Pretzel – all for less than £3.

All flavours feature a hollow egg embellished with ingredients associated with their flavours; think freeze-dried strawberries and mini meringues on the Eton Mess and sweetened banana chips, chunks of chocoalte fudge and chocolate coated biscuit balls on the Banoffee.

£2.99 each | Aldi | Available in-store

