🔥Best drinks trolleys in art deco, vintage and other styles🔥

Once the reserve of the moneyed, personal bar carts have been big news in the world of interiors for quite some time.

You can understand the attraction, after all. A bar stocked with your favourite tipples is enough to persuade the biggest bar aficionado to give up their favourite perch for the warm comforts of home.

Often propped up on castor wheels, they’re the perfect vehicle to impress your mates and come in a pleasingly large selection of designs, from art deco to the futuristic.

Many offer shelves, divides and compartments too so you can organise your barware and drinks neatly – this isn’t an amateur operation, folks.

If you’re on the hunt for a bar cart or drinks trolley of your own, welcome to an edit of the best around.

Metal Bar Drinks Trolley – Next

Best for: serious drinks aficionados

If you take parties seriously, you’ll love this compact yet multifunctional cart from Next. Three shelves, a three-bottle rack and storage for glasses, there’s not much more you could ask for in a trolley.

£200 | Next | Buy it now

Gold Bar Cart – John Lewis

Best for: a classy house party

Show off your hosting skills next time you have people over with the help of this chic trolley from John Lewis and design house Swoon. Featuring three shelves as well as three bottle holders for liquor and wine, it will leave your squad shaken and stirred. Four castors make this easy to manoeuvre.

£449 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Brass Drinks Trolley

Best for: contemporary style

Entertaining loved ones is easy with this striking bar trolley from Swoon. Made with mango wood trays, marble and brass-painted steel, it boasts a rack large enough to hold six bottles of your favourite tipples.

No need to crack open the DIY kit with this one, it comes assembled and ready to roll.

£299 | Very | Buy it now

Industrial Style 3 Tiers Serving Trolley with Wine Rack

Best for: the stripped back look

If you’re more of an industrial chic design fan, this home bar on wheels might feel more up your street. It’s made with high quality MDF and comes jam-packed with features: a four-bottle wine rack, hanging storage for six wine glasses as well as a gated shelf at the bottom. As if that wasn’t enough, the top shelf also lifts off so you can use it to serve drinks and snacks to your awe-struck pals more easily.

This is delivered as flat pack so self-assembly is required.

£74.95 | Amazon | Buy it now

Gold Metal Trolley with 4 Glass Shelves

Best for: a taste of the high life

This is the sort of thing we would imagine crew push down the aisles of private jets to serve drinks. Standing tall at 87cm, this four-tier tray is a vision of clear glass, mirror and gold-painted metal, set on four castors. Load it up with drinks, or display booze sparingly alongside a herb garden for garnishes and barware for more of a style statement.

£187 | Maisons du Monde | Buy it now

Art Deco Style Drink Cart

Best for: demure style

Contrary to popular belief, you don’t need to have acres of space to house a bar cart – not when they can be as compact as a side table. Standing 73cm tall, this four-wheeled cart comes with three bottle holders to keep your spirits and wine steady as well as shelves made from ESG_approved safety glass. Don’t worry about it rolling around: two of those castors are lockable.

Self-assembly required.

£98.99 | Wayfair | Buy it now

Vintage Style 1970’S French Riviera Bamboo & Glass Drinks Trolley Bar Cart

Best for: a retro aesthetic

Bring tiki-bar vibes to your next soiree with this French cart, a 70s original. The gently aged bamboo frame is complemented with pale green rattan and a pair of clear shelves, the entire design mounted onto brass wheels as a finishing touch.

£495 | Vinterior | Buy it now

Gold Round Bamboo Drinks Trolley – Oliver Bonas

Best for: opulence of a golden era

Clearly inspired by the Art Deco era, this Oliver Bonas cart has been lusted over by interiors fans everywhere and is one of the drivers of the drinks trolley craze.

In a gleaming gold, it comes with a trio of marble and mirror shelves, all set on four castors that make it a doddle to wheel around. Our only niggle is the lack of lip or border on any of the surfaces which could prove a risk to bottles if you’re wheeling the trolley around.

£395 | Oliver Bonas | Buy it now

Vintage Style Ashe Drinks Cart

Best for: decadent Don Draper types

With clean mid-century lines, iron accents and a solid wood frame, this cart will see you through many parties through the years. Helpfully divided into three spaces, the lower shelve is perfect for heavy bottles and ingredients while the middle can be reserved for barware. Use the top to mix drinks for your guests or display your collection of paper straws and cocktail umbrellas.

£179.99 | Wayfair | Buy it now

Art Deco Black and Gold Leaf Metamorphic Trolley Bar

Best for: show-stopping style

You no longer have to make the choice between going big or going home with this cabinet, which ticks both boxes magnificently. An unsuspecting side table design opens up to reveal a spacious interior with room for 10 bottles with extra table space for six glasses on either side of the booze compartment.

Set on wheels, it’s easy to move outside for a BBQ as it is to set up for a party indoors. Gatsby-vibes abound with a smart gold and black palette and there’s even a key lock on the side to your spirits safe when not in use.

£995 | Vinterior | Buy it now

Gold Kaymet Modern Drinks Trolley

Best for: home multi-use

Simple and sturdy, this two shelf trolley with built-in trays will help you serve classic cocktails and snacks in style. Handles on each end help you wheel it around the room, making sure every guest is properly refreshed.

We think the lightweight aluminium design would serve well as a bookshelf, bathroom toiletry storage and tea tray when it’s not being used for entertaining purposes too.

£425 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Aria Metal Bar Cart – Urban Outfitters

Best for: minimal millennials

Let your drinks, glassware and bar accessories take centre stage on a stripped back setting like this cart from UO. The two tiered trolley is set on just two wheels so you’ll need to take care not to overload it if you plan to move it around.

£129 | Urban Outfitters | Buy it now

Gold Caldwell Drinks Trolley – Graham & Green

Best for: weekend indulgence

Send out the invites and gather all your friends; party time is one step closer with this stunning black and gold trolley from design emporium Graham & Green. Boasting two glass tiers, its one to be dressed sparingly with two or three bottles of your favourites and a few other accessories.

£450 | Graham & Green | Buy it now

Vintage Black Bamboo Bar Cart – Soho Home

Best for: exclusive style

A Soho House membership may be out of your financial reach, but you can bring the brand’s chic style home thanks to its new furniture arm, Soho Home. While the price tag of this piece is on the heavy side, the genuine vintage credentials make something you’ll treasure and keep in use for many years to come.

Fashioned with a cane frame and easy-clean Formica surfaces, it has a wonderfully tropical air to it that will come into its own in the summer for garden parties. We’re particularly taken with the rear basket, ideal for hiding drinks debris like corks, bottle wrappers and lemon pips.

£795 | Soho Home | Buy it now

Verdict

For a cart with impressive capacity, Next’s bar trolley has stolen our hearts. With three tiers as well as space for bottles and glassware, it’s extremely functional and looks good doing it too. The Swoon trolley is a close second, thanks to its pretty mix of wood, marble and brass frame.

