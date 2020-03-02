🔥Best drink gadgets for coffee, wine and more🔥

As the creator of The Barisieur — a coffee-brewing alarm clock — I spend a lot of time looking at gadgets.

Whether your favourite tipple is fizzy, caffeinated or a fruity red, these are some of my favourite products for sweet sipping.

Bottoms up.

Coravin Model Two Elite

Perfect for when you only need one glass of wine and don’t want to “waste” a whole bottle. The Coravin inserts a needle through the cork and pressurises the bottle with Argon gas which prevents oxidation. This allows you to open, pour and seal the bottle for only one glass or two.

£279 | Amazon | Buy it now

Aarke Water Carbonator

I’ve been trying to extend my Dry January pledge, and recently I’ve been getting my drinks satisfaction from fizzy water. The lever on Aarke’s sparkling water maker both carbonates it and releases the pressure in the bottle. Just push the lever and hold it until you hear the buzz.

£179 | Aarke | Buy it now

IKAWA — Coffee Roaster

If you are serious about your coffee, you will want to go the extra mile and roast your own beans in order to unlock the ultimate freshness and make the most out of your cup. IKAWA can also send you green beans to your home.

£1,270 | Ikawa Coffee | Buy it now

The Barisieur – Tea & Coffee brewing alarm clock

With a smart induction coil the Barisieur was engineered to safely and gently wake you up to the fresh aroma of coffee or tea. It has a smart mini-fridge which keeps your milk cool overnight, along with a drawer with an integrated spoon to keep tea, coffee or sugar. The wooden tray also makes it easy for transportation.

£345 | Joy Resolve | Buy it now

LARQ Water Bottle

This reusable, rechargeable, insulate water bottle encapsulates digital purification technology in order to neutralise up to 99.99% of harmful germs at a touch of a button. This also keeps your water cold for 24 hours or hot for 12 and charges through a USB port.

£129 | Selfridges | Buy it now

Ember – Mug

As you can imagine, I’m into my coffee. However, I’m not into it getting cold. The Ember allows me to drink it at a perfect temperature every time; even if I’ve been in a meeting which has over-run. I can return to a warm coffee without having to get a new brew.

£89.99 | Firebox | Buy it now

Stag Kettle

This beautiful pour over style kettle allows you to boil at certain temperatures. So whether you’re brewing green tea at 70C or pouring the 94C water over your freshly-ground coffee with the precision spout — this product does the job.

£79.97 | Amazon | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

