🔥Best Disney+ movies and TV shows: Our top picks of series and films available to stream in the UK🔥

2020’s upcoming slate of film and television has been seriously disrupted by the spread of coronavirus, but there’s a goldmine of great content arriving for UK viewers: Disney+.

Months after its launch in the US, Disney+ has arrived just in time for everyone to be couped up at home, going live today.

There are plenty of films and shows, new and old, for you to feast upon, so we’ve rounded up some highlights to help you sift through the new service…

Mulan

Much to our dismay, the highly-anticipated live-action adaptation of Mulan was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. One perfect way to fill that void – among other suggestions – is by returning to the classic cartoon that defined the childhood of many.

Featuring all the beloved characters such as Mushu and General Shang, plus those incredible songs we all know and love (shout out to Reflection, which essentially launched Christina Aguilera’s career), Mulan is the perfect family film for self-isolation, and a fitting warm-up for the approaching blockbuster.

Mary Poppins Returns

Many of Disney’s latest remakes have fallen a little flat but their follow-up to the 1964 classic fit the bill and earned three Oscar nominations.

Importantly, Mary Poppins Returns isn’t actually a remake and this time around, the Nanny (played expertly by Emily Blunt) arrives to help steer the recently-widowed Michael Banks and his two children through tough times.

With Dick van Dyke’s Bert no longer around, Lin Manuel Miranda’s lamplighter Jack provides cheeky cockney relief (and has an accent just as adorably shakey as his predecessor’s). An early highlight is his ode to the capital, (Underneath the) Lovely London Sky.

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Is this a Christmas film? Or perfect for Halloween? Spare yourself the hours debating this and watch it now instead.

Not quite your average Disney film, Tim Burton’s stop motion cult classic follows the ‘King of Halloween’ Jack Skellington as he attempts to recreate Christmas.

Unfortunately, given his inescapable knack for mastering the ghoulish and ghastly, Jack’s plan doesn’t fare too well and the residents of Halloween Town and Christmas Town face picking up the pieces.

The Rescuers

One of the lesser-known vintage Disney films, The Rescuers boasts all of the hallmarks of the classics – adorable animals, a young protagonist in a surprisingly bleak situation and instantly recognisable animation.

Based on books by Margery Sharp, the 77 minute-long film follows the Rescue Aid Society, a troupe of daring explorers and rescuers who are all mice, in their bid to help kidnap victims worldwide.

The dark, occasionally political storyline nearly saw the whole film scrapped as after putting it into development in the early 1960s, Walt Disney shelved the project. It was then dusted off in the 1970s, after the entrepreneur’s death, and eventually released in 1977.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Had your childhood ruined by Vanessa Hudgens’ recent ill-advised outburst? Fear not – there’s a whole new generation of theatre kids and basketball players to root for in the impressively titled High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

The concept is more meta than you’d expect: a musical mockumentary, it’s set at the ‘real’ school that High School Musical’s East High was supposedly based on (obviously, it’s not real either). Confused? There’s more – the fake doc follows these ‘real’ students as they put on a production of… High School Musical. Brecht who?

The Parent Trap

Before Mean Girls, Lindsay Lohan’s defining performance – sorry, performances – was in Nancy Meyers’ The Parent Trap. She plays twins Hallie and Annie in the film, separated at birth, who coincidentally meet at the same summer camp and hatch a plan to reunite their divorced parents, played by Dennis Quaid and the late Natasha Richardson.

There’s so much to love about this film; Lindsay Lohan’s decent English accent, Elaine Hendrix’ wild performance as the woman hoping to marry Hallie and Annie’s father for his money, and the kind of ridiculous gags endemic to rom-coms of the ’90s. Total pleasure viewing.

A Wrinkle in Time

Ava Duverney’s big-budget adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time received mixed reviews from critics, but despite its muddled proceedings, there’s still exceeding amounts of fun to be had here.

For a start, the visuals are stunning; the New Zealand landscapes are only enhanced by some wizard-level CGI and beautiful cinematography. Plus, there’s three highly camp performances courtesy of Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling and Reese Witherspoon – the latter of which has a scene in which she turns into a piece of kale. There aren’t a lot of high-fantasy blockbusters like this being made nowadays, which makes A Wrinkle in Time a pleasant form of escapism.

Coco

Pixar rarely ever go astray, and Coco is just another example of the transcendent genius that this animation studio is capable of. The heartwarming story follows a 12-year-old named Miguel who is magically transported to the Land of the Dead, where he tracks down his great-great-grandfather to help him return to his family and to reverse his family’s music ban. As usual, there’s beautiful colours and visuals in this Pixar gem, as well as a wealth of beautiful songs.

Free Solo

Not for the faint-hearted. This National Geographic documentary is a nail-biter following the career of professional rock climber Alex Honnold, particularly his record-breaking attempt to climb the 900 metre El Capitan rock face in Yosemite National Park with no ropes or harnesses.

As well as being a fascinating window into the nature of obsession and what drives a man to perform such death-defying acts, Free Solo is a cinematic wonder; you’ll lose count of the amount of times you stare wide-eyed at the screen, thinking; “how in the world did they film that?”

Disney+ is available in the UK now. Find out more information and sign up here.