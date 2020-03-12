When it comes to hosting an impressive dinner party, the beauty is often in the finer details. Of course, the food is important, but what you serve it on will also get noticed.

The good news is, you don’t have to splash piles of cash to get top-quality tableware. The best affordable dinner plate sets will be durable, robust and practical while also oozing style and impeccable taste.

Functionality and versatility are important, ensuring you don’t have to save your plates for best, and are able to use them for everyday life, too; all of the dinner plate sets in our list are microwave and dishwasher-proof, while some are also oven-safe.

But back to the fun part: looks. There’s a whole host of styles to choose from, so all tastes are catered for. If you’re on the lookout for glass dinner plate sets, Next has an ultra-chic vintage-vibe fluted option; head over to Habitat and H&M Home for modern dinner plate sets that blend seamlessly into a contemporary decor; John Lewis is a great one-stop shop for square dinner plate sets; and B&M has you covered if you’re searching for glamorous marble dinner plate sets.

For cheap white dinner plates sets, you can’t go wrong at Argos and Amazon, while La Redoute, Dunelm, Ikea and Very have rustic-charm and boho grey dinner plate sets sorted.

Whether you’re looking for dinner sets for six people or four people, we’ve rounded up our favourite affordable dinner plate set options below so you can raise your tablescape game without breaking the bank. Ready? You’ve been served…

Dinera 18-piece dinner set – Ikea

Set includes: six plates, six side plates, six bowls

Regular entertainer? Host with the most? You’ll need a large six-person dinner set and a cool grey hue is always chic. Ikea’s Dinera set is on-point and affordable, and the plus point? You can mix and match with other colours in the same range (dark grey, beige, light pink) if you like an eclectic look – they’re all stackable and microwave and dishwasher-safe.

£27 | Ikea | Buy it now

Horciag dinner plates in sandstone – La Redoute

Set includes: four​ plates

There’s something so charming and of-the-now about earthy stone tableware. This sandstone grey dinner plate set ticks all the boxes as we embrace the back-to-nature trend, merging a sense of traditional earthenware with modern kitchen and dining style. Functional (dishwasher and microwave-safe) and fashionable yet timeless, we’re very much here for this rustic-luxe look.

£46 | La Redoute | Buy it now

See all dinner plate sets from La Redoute

Habitat- Atkinson pink stoneware 12 piece dinner set​

Set includes: four dinner plates, four side plates and four cereal bowls

If you are looking for something polished and pretty this speckled set from Habitat will make a dapper dinner service. Hand decorated in Portugal and crafted from earthenware, the soft pink tones and earthy greys will be a pleasing canvas for bright green salads and Mediterranean veggies.

£40 | Habitat | Buy it now

See all dinner plate sets from Habitat

Four-pack ceramic plates – H&M Home

Set includes: four plates

Proof, if it were needed, that you don’t need to spend wince-inducing prices on your ceramicware to get a chic and stylish set. This black dinner plate set is sleek, simple and modern and would perfectly suit any minimal, industrial-style, or pared-back home.

£9.99 | H&M Home | Buy it now

AmazonBasics 18-Piece Dinnerware Set, Service for 6

Set includes: six dinner plates, six dessert plates, six bowls

Been searching for a cheap white dinner plate set that doesn’t compromise on style? Call off the search. This 18-piece dinner set for six will cover the whole family for breakfast, dinner and dessert. Not only does it look classic and chic, it can also beat the heat and handle the cold, being microwave, dishwasher, freezer and oven-safe. That’s the power of porcelain – and it doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag.

£33.49 | Amazon | Buy it now

See more top rated dinner plate sets from Amazon

Monochrome 12 piece dinner set – George Home

Set includes: four dinner plates, four side plates, four bowls

This monochrome marvel is a super-stylish dinner set that belies its affordable price tag. Crafted with practical porcelain, it’ll see you sail through the teatime rush and can also be brought out for supper with friends. The lovely detail is all in the small print.

£20 | George Home | Buy it now

Peyton 12 piece dinner set – Next

Set includes: four dinner plates, four side plates, four bowls

Glazed, speckled stoneware is really having a moment, and this grey dinner plate set perfectly suits the biophilic trend that’s sweeping the interiors world. The plates and bowls boast a natural, irregular, organic shape perfect for a refined rustic , artisanal aesthetic… And they’re microwave and dishwasher-safe, too.

£45 | Next | Buy it now

See all dinner plate sets from Next

Marble effect 16 piece dinner set – B&M

Set includes: four dinner plates, four side plates, four bowls, four mugs

Up the glamour stakes with an ultra-chic marble dinner plate set that’s also perfectly practical. How? Because it’s not real marble (shhh! We won’t tell). The plates are crafted from durable porcelain, making this a great set for formal dinner parties as well as daily dinner duties.

£19.99 | B&M | Buy it now

Couleur 12 piece dinner set – Habitat

Set includes: four dinner plates, four side plates, four cereal bowls

Hello, yellow! Lighten up your dining room with a splash of sunshine yellow, guaranteed to make meal times merry and bright. Golden hues are totally on-trend and work equally well with a dark or neutral backdrop. Also available in grey if you love the set but prefer a more industrial feel.

£50 | Habitat | Buy it now

See all dinner plate sets from Habitat

Argos Home 18 Piece Porcelain Dinner Set

Set includes: six dinner plates, six side plates, six side bowls

If you need to feed the five thousand and you require a reliable, robust, and cheap white dinner set for six, this budget-friendly option from Argos is fantastic. Ideal for everyday use and stylish enough for dinner parties, it’s a versatile set. What’s more, classic white is totally timeless and will go with any home decor scheme.

£15 | Argos | Buy it now

See all dinner plate sets from Argos

Stoneware 12 Piece Cool Grey Dinner Set – Dunelm​

Set includes: four dinner plates, four side plates, four bowls

Modern, stylish, sleek and chic, this cool grey dinner set is totally fine and Scandi. Boasting an earthy ‘griege’ hue, its natural tones will make for an elegant supper soiree but will work equally well for family feasts, whether it’s a special occasion or a sofa-surfing kind of dinner.

£20 | Dunelm | Buy it now

See all dinner plate sets from Dunelm

House by John Lewis 26cm square dinner plates

Set includes: four dinner plates

The House by John Lewis collection takes a refreshing approach to its pieces, focusing on functionality, affordability and beauty – the holy grail of design for consumers. Contemporary-chic fans will want to get their mitts on this white square dinner plate set, which is modern yet timeless and will look fantastic on any table. Did we mention they’re also dishwasher, microwave and freezer-safe as well as oven-safe to 220°C? Dining style, squared.

Also available as a 12 piece set (£52)

£20 | John Lewis | Buy it now

See all dinner plate sets from John Lewis

Marvo set of melamine dinner plates – Made

Set includes: four dinner plates

In recent years, there’s slowly been a shift away from matching everything and a move towards mixing things up a little for a more relaxed, informal look. These multicoloured melamine plates are finished in contrasting yet complementary colours and are ideal for al fresco dining as well as indoors. A brilliant family-friendly option for everyday use, safe for the dishwasher and microwave.

£10 | Made | Buy it now

See all dinner plates sets form Made

Kilny dinner plates – Loaf

Set includes: four dinner plates

Handmade by Portuguese artisans, this microwave and dishwasher-proof set of dinner plates are earthy, natural-looking and unique, finished in a translucent glaze to let imperfections shine through for an overall organic feel. Matching side plates, pasta bowls, cereal bowls, and mugs also available for the full effect.

£45 | Loaf | Buy it now

Maxwell & Williams boho batik dinner plate set – Dunelm

Set includes: four different dinner plates

We got a little giddy over this gorgeous grey dinner plate set with a boho twist. Feeding into the geometric trend (see what we did there?), it’s on-point, practical and stylish, and would look right at home in any property, from period houses to country pads.

£25 | Dunelm | Buy it now

See all dinner plate sets from Dunelm

Embossed glass dinner plate set – Next

Set includes: four dinner plates

Glass dinner plate sets are having a resurgence, and we adore this decadent option from Next. The Art Deco-inspired fluted finish creates an elevated style that will raise your dinner party game and impress your guests – even if the food isn’t at the same standard, which, of course, we’re sure it will be…

£20 | Next | Buy it now

See all dinner plate sets from Next

Verdict:

Anyone with a pared-back but contemporary home will love Maxwell & Williams boho dinner plate set for adding a subtle yet stylish touch of print to the room. The modern boho trend will inject a relaxed yet refined feel to your tablescape. Looking for a plain option? Ikea’s Dinera set for six will ensure you’re prepared for lots of guests and a gorgeous grey hue is always on-trend.

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

