Working from home can be both a blessing and a curse: more flexibility and comfort versus resisting the temptation to play Netflix – just as background noise, of course – before finding yourself engrossed in the latest boxset.

According to the Association of Independent Professionals and the Self-Employed (IPSE), the number of solo self-employed people (deemed as one-man bands who don’t have any employees) hit 4.4m in the UK in 2017. More people than ever are working from home, shifting the country’s employment landscape and shaping the modern economy.

Whether you’re freelancing because of other commitments in your life, you prefer the freedom of working on your own clock or you’re an office worker who’s been allowed granted the gift of occasional flexi-time, the key to maximising productivity when working from home lies partly in having a dedicated space that’s strictly for work, not play.

It doesn’t have to be anything as grand as transforming a spare room into a home office either. A desk or kitchen table will do, and the right accessories and organisational tools will help you get in the right headspace.

Below you’ll find a selection of products that are designed to help you focus and be productive rather than, say laugh at cat memes all day.

Before we dive in, here are a few helpful tips we gleaned from freelancers and people who regularly work from home.

How to Ace Working From Home

Freelance writer Sarah Finley uses the Pomodoro technique, a sort of HIIT for working: 25 minutes of tackling a task, followed by a five minute break. She says: “It’s given me mini deadlines and helps me focus when I’d rather be doing anything but work.”

Others swear by classical music for focus and concentration, with freelancer Abi Jackson recommending Spotify for curated playlists.

Having a routine also helps, whether that’s sitting down for breakfast or going for a quick jog. Keeping some sort of daily schedule – stopping for lunch, having tea breaks – can help you get in the right mindset for working from home.

Engineer Frances Hale is a seasoned WFH-er. She’s a big believer in echoing the work environment, but with homely touches: “I usually pop a scented candle on, and I’m in a cosy hoodie and jeggings, so you feel dressed and can answer the door and video calls but still be mega comfy.”

Scroll on to find some of our favourite home office products

NEXSTAND K2 Foldable Laptop Stand for Laptop

If you work with a laptop at home, it’s important to have it set up at the right way to ensure you minimise muscular damage. Jan Vickery, Head of Musculoskeletal Health at AXA PPP healthcare, says “the best solution is to elevate your screen and to use an external keyboard and mouse.”

This stand should raise the screen to eye level, and used with a wireless keyboard, may help ease back pain.

£24.99 | Amazon

GIM Keyboard Wrist Rest Pad

Repetitive strain injury (RSI) is real. It’s a potentially debilitating condition that results from doing repetitive tasks, like typing, clicking a mouse, or writing. Keep your joints supple by elevating and resting them on this keyboard and wrist set, made from memory foam. It’s perfect for anyone with a desk-based job.

£8.08 | Amazon

Avantree 12 Pack Long Lasting Cable Tidy Clips Management

Streamline those all those pesky cables and wires with handy clips from Avantree. The 12-pack includes single, double, triple and quadruple sets and will stick to all surfaces with the adhesive back pads without leaving unsightly marks.

£7.99 | Amazon

FORSÅ Work lamp, brass-colour

If you’re not a regular home worker, you may not know how your designated office space is lit at various parts of the day. Good lighting is important, as is good design. IKEA’s adjustable Forsa delivers on both fronts, in an attractive chrome finish – but also available in gleaming silver and sleek black. IKEA suggests a LED bulb E14 chandelier opal white to accompany, ideal for reading.

£17 | IKEA

LOGITECH Combo MK270 Wireless Keyboard & Mouse Set

With a range of 10 metres, this keyboard and mouse bundle connects using wireless technology and boasts super long-lasting battery life (a year for the mouse, two for the keyboard). Takes AA batteries.

£19.99 | Currys

Papier The Jag Notecard Set of 10

The old fashioned charms of putting pen to paper haven’t been forgotten by Papier, who enlists the help of illustrators and designers to keep their stationery offering as fresh as possible. The Jag design by Desmond & Dempsey is one to covet – this notecard set can be personalised with your initials and address or contact details. Fierce.

£20 | Papier

Osco Faux Leather 3 Tier Tray

A smart pale grey three-level tray will help you sort your jobs as you’re working through them. There’s also a matching desk organiser, magazine/ file holder and mouse mat, all covered in faux leather if you’re keen to get the set.

£25 | John Lewis

Shop all desk storage and accessories at John Lewis

Air Flow Lumbar Support Cushion for Car Seat or Chair Back Rest

HR departments go to great lengths to ensure the chairs you’re sitting in are optimised for supporting you while you’re working. Unless you’re planning to invest in an office chair at home, you may need to modify one you already have at home – and that’s where a detachable support cushion can help.

Highly rated on Amazon, this mesh design is breathable (so no back sweats) and is curved to offer support to your lower back.

£6.87 | Amazon *On sale from £9.99

Shop back supports on Amazon

Rocketbook Everlast Smart Reusable Notebook – Beacon orange

Imagine a notebook with never-ending pages and you’re picturing Rocketbook, a digital notebook that converts your handwritten notes to digital text in your computer. It will store them in a Cloud, ready for you to access later. Once you’re done, simply wipe clean the Rocketbook’s pages with a damp cloth, and it’s ready to go again. Integrated with Slack, you may never need to buy another notepad again.

Available in a selection of colours; we’re quite taken with this orange one which will prove extremely difficult to misplace.

£33.95 | Amazon

Paperchase Black kraft desk storage unit

No frills, just streamlined classic style to get your desk in order. The drawer is a handy addition to keep important notes, USBs and spare change in one place.

£10 | Paperchase

Newgate Bobby Dazzler Desk Clock

Newgate’s collection of desktop clocks make clocking in to work a pleasure. The Bobby Dazzler, part of the newly launched Space Hotel collection, would make a handsome addition to your home office.

£17.50 | Newgate

Dry Wipe Memo Ceramic Elephant

You won’t be able to avoid the elephant in the room, especially when it’s as cute as this little guy. Write your to-do list across his curved body and wipe clean with this ‘tail’ once you’ve completed your tasks.

£12.40 | Amazon

KIKKI.K To Do list A5 paper pad

A clean and simple way to keep all your daily to-dos in sight. Plus, there’s something so satisfying about ticking off tasks once they’re complete – even small ones.

£6 | Selfridges

Masterplug 4 socket Cable reel, 4m

Sure, it’s not the most glamorous of purchases, but a multi-socket cable will prove invaluable when you want to switch work spots or operate a few machines at the same time.

£11.79 | B&Q

SONY EXTRA BASS SRS-XB12 Portable Bluetooth Speaker – Green

One of the silver linings of working from home is that you can play your favourite tracks – classical or otherwise. Sony’s portable speaker operates via Bluetooth and offers crystal clear sound with up to 16 hours battery life. Available in a selection of colours, it’s a useful desk buddy to have by your side.

£44.99 | Currys

John Lewis & Partners Lavender & Mint Scented Candle, 180g

Known for boosting concentration levels, peppermint, lemon and lavender scents are great to help you focus. Packing in two out of three, lighting this candle could make you less susceptible to distractions.

Alternatively, this Clean Reserve candle (£44, Space NK) is on the pricier side but we challenge you to sniff the clean cotton notes and not be hooked.

£12 | John Lewis

Shop more candles here

