🔥Best dairy-free and vegan Easter eggs 2020🔥

Easter is fast approaching and while that may mean an onslaught of dairy-filled goodies for most, it could often be a disappointing time for those following a plant-based lifestyle. But no more.

For the dairy-free and vegans among you, there is no need to miss out on the chocolatey fun. The selection of Easter eggs without milk or eggs has got better and better with impressive designs that taste as good as they look.

Enjoy a decadent selection of free-from milk, dark and creamy chocolate while staying true to your dietary requirements – you won’t be able to tell the difference!

We have gathered options at all price points so that everyone can satisfy their sweet tooth this Easter.

Love Cocoa Sea Salt Dark Chocolate Luxury Egg

To create this Easter egg from Love Cocoa, sea salt flakes are hand-harvested from Maldon in Essex and the combined with organic, fair-trade 70 per cent cacao dark chocolate from Nacional in Ecuador to create the brand’s award-winning flavour. It is housed in a golf foil design with a geometric embossing. It is vegan-friendly, palm oil free and the packaging is plastic-free as well as entirely recyclable.

£10.95 | Ocado | Buy it now

Free-From Splat Easter Egg for Milk Chocolate Lovers

Not only is this egg aesthetically pleasing with a playful splatter design but it also offers vegans and those with dairy free requirements the opportunity to enjoy a creamy milk chocolate without any gluten, nuts, wheat, egg or milk.

£10 | Hotel Chocolat | Buy it now

Booja Booja Large Chocolate Truffles Filled Easter Egg

This beautifully designed egg was made and hand-painted in Kashmir, India but jam-packed with delectable chocolate truffles from Norfolk. It can be filled with 12 truffles of Fine De Champagne, Hazelnut or Almond & Sea Salt Caramel and is vegan, gluten, soya and wheat free as well as being organic.

£25.99 | Vegan Kind Supermarket | Buy it now

Moo Free Original Easter Egg

Family-run business Moo Free is offering a range of Easter eggs with varying flavours to satisfy the sweet tooth of even the pickiest of chocolate lovers. They are made from organic rice milk chocolate and come with an extra bag of Choccy Drops. They are all dairy and gluten free as well as vegan. The collection includes the Organic Sea Salt & Caramel, 65% Dark, Organic, Bunnycomb, and Orange.

£4 | Sainsbury’s | Buy it now

Nomo Vegan Free From Creamy Chocolate Egg

If you have been disappointed by vegan chocolate in the past, that all ends with Nomo and its range of creamy and delicious Easter eggs. The brand stands for No Missing Out as it is free from dairy, gluten, eggs and nuts so everyone can enjoy. The range includes the Creamy Chocolate, Caramel & Sea Salt Chocolate Egg, and Fruit & Crunch.

£6 | Tesco | Buy it now

Vegan Eggstravaganza Filled Easter Egg

Cutter & Squidge are on hand to ensure that no one is left out this Easter with this show-stopping egg that is free from dairy and egg. The flavour combination takes inspiration from another seasonal favourite, hot cross buns. The dark chocolate exterior is filled with caramel sauce made from coconut milk, cinnamon spiced digestive crumb, a vegan chocolate ganache and candied fruits and dark chocolate eggs.

£17.50 | Cutter & Squidge | Buy it now

Sainsbury’s Deliciously Free From Choc Egg

Sainsbury’s dairy-free offering includes this chocolate egg that is free from wheat, gluten and milk but is still set to get your taste buds tingling.

£3.50 | Sainsbury’s | Buy it now

40% Madagascar Vegan Milc Chocolate Easter Egg

This vegan egg from Chococo is crafted from a milk chocolate alternative using cashews and inside you will find four choccy gems. It is vegan, dairy and soya free.

£18.50 | Chococo | Buy it now

Montezuma’s Absolute Black Vegan Button Easter Egg

Montezuma is offering this Absolute Black egg that is made from 100 per cent cocoa and jam-packed with buttons.

£15 | John Lewis | Buy it now

Buttermilk Free From Honeycomb Easter Egg

Handmade in Cornwall, Buttermilk is giving you the choice between two tasty vegan treats this Easter with a Honeycomb flavoured egg as well as a Chocolate Orange.

£6 | Sainsbury’s | Buy it now

Divine Dark Chocolate & Raspberry Easter Egg

Tickle your taste buds with this smooth dark chocolate egg from Divine that has real raspberries within the shell.

£5 | Divine | Buy it now

Holland & Barrett Milk Chocolate Style Egg with Bunny Bar

Don’t miss out on the seasonal chocolate fun with this delicious vegan and gluten-free egg from Holland & Barrett.

£2.99 | Holland & Barrett | Buy it now

Doisy & Dam Almond Butter Cup Egg

Made from 70 per cent dark chocolate, this egg comes with two packets of Nuttercups, a tasty treat filled with almond butter.

£6.99 | Holland & Barrett | Buy it now

Traidcraft Organic Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Easter Egg

Traidcraft has launched its first Easter egg with a thick, dark chocolate shell that is made from Organic and Fairtrade ingredients.

£9.60 | Traidcraft | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

