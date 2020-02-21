best-coast-–-always-tomorrow-review:-a-heartfelt-depiction-of-a-journey-to-sobriety

🔥Best Coast – Always Tomorrow review: A heartfelt depiction of a journey to sobriety🔥

A heartfelt depiction of Bethany Cosentino’s journey to sobriety, Always Tomorrow drops the often laid-back vibe of Best Coast’s previous efforts, trading them in for a defiant and punchier sound. 

The California cool factor that pervaded their previous albums remains a staple component but the vocals are less breezy this time. 

Graceless Kids sees the singer chart feelings that inspired her lifestyle changes — “I quit drinking so I could stop thinking about all the shit from years ago” — before turning her gaze towards her ongoing efforts to reform on Wreckage: “So if I’m good now, why do I feel like a failure everyday?”

The lighter True, however, is a delightful ode to being in love.

