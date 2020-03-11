🔥Best Chinatown restaurants: The best Chinese food in London's culture hub🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

If you’re on the search for Sichuan or hunting for Hunanese in London, you can narrow down your expedition time considerably by hopping off the tube at Leicester Square.

Set your compass to Gerrard Street, and you’ll find enough dumplings in London’s Chinatown to build a particularly Great Wall.

There are more than 70 restaurants packed into that tiny collection of streets, with cuisines ranging from Malaysian to Middle Eastern – the vast majority, however, are Chinese.

Even within Chinatown’s Chinese remit, there’s a huge amount of variety to be found, with restaurant menus spanning an array of regions, culinary traditions and spice tolerances.

For hungrier arrivals (and those bamboozled by the general carnage of Leicester Square), rocking up unguided can be overwhelming – so allow us to give you some direction.

We’ve picked out 10 of our favourites for you to take a closer look at, and have rounded up the rest of the best according to what kind of dining experience you’re looking for. From soul-healing hot pots to possibly the best roast duck in the city, check out our pick of places for Chinese cuisine in Chinatown.

Four Seasons

There’s signature dishes, and then there’s the duck at Chinatown’s Four Seasons. The Cantonese-style roasted duck is listed on the menu as “special” and it’s certainly that alright – not only is it regularly lauded as the best in London, but garners significant praise beyond. Fired in a roasting furnace built for the sole purpose of perfecting the dish, Irish duck is sourced especially for its tender flesh, and becomes buttery under a perfectly crispy skin. What’s more, the price is gobsmackingly reasonable: a whole duck costs just £25.80. Four Seasons now boasts three locations in Chinatown, but it is the Gerrard Street spot which is held in the highest esteem.

12 Gerrard Street, W1D 5PR, fs-restaurants.co.uk

Dumplings Legend

Having evidently foreseen its popularity when settling on a name, Dumplings Legend lives up to the myth with an excellent dim sum selection. A lunchtime spend ticking off a list of steamed and fried mouthfuls is a pleasure: the pork xiaolongbao soup dumplings mount a considerable challenge to those that cause four-hour queues at a certain Covent Garden restaurant, while prawn har gau are pristinely folded – particularly impressive for less than a pound per piece. Decor is simplistic, but crisp white tablecloths serve as a pleasing backdrop for a growing mountain of bamboo steamers. More than 8,000 dumplings are made here everyday – and you’ll want to eat them all.

15-16 Gerrard Street, W1D 6JE

Xu

While Chinatown is filled with old favourites, it doesn’t mean new ones can’t come along. In 2017, the team behind Soho bun sensation Bao headed to Rupert Street to deliver a more sophisticated take on Taiwanese food. The dining rooms at Xu are seductively well-pitched: moody dark woods mix with utilitarian seating to evoke glamourous train journeys of the early 20th century. On the plate, sausage dumplings made with taro root and served with kow choi chive oil are a revelation, while the shou pa chicken served with ginger and spring onions is one of the most succulent incarnations of the bird in the capital.

30 Rupert Street, W1D 6DL, xulondon.com

Orient

Cantonese cuisine encompasses a lot of Chinese favourites, and there are a lot of Cantonese restaurants in Chinatown. So, when one of you is devoted to dumplings and the other is set on sweet and sour, Orient London is a place that does many things well. This Wardour Street spot is more upmarket and certainly more spacious than most Chinatown digs, but the prices remain firmly affordable – set menus start in their mid-teens per person. Regular winners like beef in black bean sauce and prawn toasts impress, but the adventurous can also pick up chicken claws, jellyfish and duck tongues. If you are looking to blow the budget, the fresh lobster with garlic, chilli and pepper is the way to do it.

15 Wardour Street, W1D 6PH, orientlondon.com

Baozi Inn

Baozi Inn has had quite the year or two. Its small Newport Court home gained legions of fans as a cheap and cheerful favourite, serving spicy dan dan noodles and fist-sized baozi buns that start at just £2.80 per steaming handful. Its newer locations in Romilly Street and Little Newport Street (taking over the space once held by the much-missed Baiwei) have sharpened up a bit both on the menu and off it – the Maoist art that covers the first still makes the occasional appearance. At Romilly Street, it’s all about the aesthetically tickling dim sum: ruby prawn dumplings are wrapped in bright pink beetroot pastry, while the watercress prawn versions are golden with turmeric. A little further out the way, you can also pick up the jewel-toned bites at its outpost in Market Halls Victoria.

25 Newport Court, WC2H 7JS; 24 Romilly Street, W1D 5AH, baoziinn.com

Opium Dim Sum and Cocktail Parlour

As pretty much anyone who has eaten there ever will know, Chinatown is not a place for quaffing on fine wines. However, hidden amidst an abundance of painfully short drinks lists, Opium is a diamond in the rough. It is rather more a cocktail bar – or a collection of them stacked on top of one another – that serves food, but the Speakeasy-style spot is a cut above any such venues in the surrounding streets. Dim sum is usually taken with tea, but here it’s more about the booze: platters of siu mai, har gau and char siu bao are served alongside innovative cocktail menus peppered with the likes of yuzu, Sichuan pepper and hibiscus.

15-16 Gerrard Street, W1D 6JE, opiumchinatown.com

Plum Valley

That fine-dining feel doesn’t come by very often – if at all – in Chinatown. However, if high-end is your vibe, Plum Valley is where you’ll find the Gerrard Street version. Slick, contemporary decor has a touch of the Hakkasans to it, all sultry wooden screens and low lighting. The dim sum lunch is the highlight with more than 60 dishes on offer, with thoughtful, more unusual options including crispy grilled eel cheung-fun, deep-fried octopus fritter and a pork and century egg congee (breakfast porridge with a preserved, black egg) for the brave. Alternatively, specialities of kung po chicken and Chinese sausage with clay pot rice are more reliable crowd-pleasers.

20 Gerrard Street, W1D 6JQ, plumvalleyrestaurant.co.uk

JinLi

There’s a lot of spicy Sichuan fun to be had in Chinatown, and JinLi is a fine place to find it. From its original home in Leicester Street, the group has sporn a new flagship spot in regenerated Newport Court. The must-order here is the whole, fried seabass, which arrives sizzling in a bath of chilli oil, laden with peppers dried and fresh and sitting on top of unexpected portions of sliced lotus root, potato and more than one type of beancurd. Frazzled green beans Sichuan-style are addictively garlicky, while fans of cloud ear fungus (we know you’re out there) can find a refreshingly pickle-like portion on hand here.

4 Leicester St, London WC2H 7BL; 16-18 Newport Place, WC2H 7PR, jinli.co.uk

Shu Xiangge

For Brits, it may not be the first dish that comes to mind when “going for a Chinese”, but hot pot is a hugely popular dish in China. Sizzling pots of oil or broth are presented in the centre of the table, with diners cooking their own portions of meat, fish, vegetables, noodles and more in its heat. Shu Xiangge offers the most traditional hot pot experience in Chinatown – in other words, it can get seriously, seriously spicy and there’s a whole lot of offal around. Options on offer for dipping in the beef fat broth include brains and aorta alongside more palatable squid and fish balls. Shu Xiangge isn’t for the faint hearted, but fearless appetites are rewarded.

10 Gerrard Street, W1D 5PW

Cheap and cheerful

Apart from the abundance of choice, one of Chinatown’s biggest draws is the chance to get a steal of a meal. Cafe TPT offers some of the best value food around: taking its name from Hong Kong’s Tai Pai Tong street food stalls, the hawker-inspired dishes are a must-try, while Cantonese “hot stone sizzling pots” offer inexpensive theatre. Chinatown has its fare share of tea rooms (not the scone type, think tapioca bubble tea), but Jen Cafe is one to head to for food – dumplings are made Beijing-style here (jiao zi) and filled with spicy pork, chives and lashings of chilli oil. Late-night Chinatown dwellers will be pleased to know that you can get a decent meal into the wee hours of the morning: Hungs is open until 3.30am every day of the week. While the food isn’t the most refined in the area, but hits the spot after a beer or five. For the morning after, Chinese Tapas House is on hand to dole out its signature hangover-aiding jianbing pancake, which comes filled with eggs, chilli sauce, spring onion and crispy wonton strips, with the option to add sausages, pork belly and more.

Taiwanese

Taiwan – also known as the Republic of China – is not part of the People’s Republic of China, but the culinary traditions of the two states are intermingled. Right next door to Xu, you’ll find another very different take on Taiwanese food. Old Tree Daiwan Bee focuses on its street food culture, with dishes including comforting bowls of noodle soup, topped with the likes of stewed pork belly and spicy beef, with Taiwanese sausages and an offal platter among other signatures. Dumplings Legend isn’t the only legend in its family – it gets its name from older sibling restaurant Leong’s Legend, which serves up Taipei-style street food, including soup dumplings and fluffy filled bao buns. When it comes to fried chicken, Brits are more likely to think of Kentucky before Kaohsiung, but the Taiwanese do an excellent line in the fast food treat. Good Friend on Little Newport Street sells it flattened, schnitzel-style, and tossed in three flours before frying – diners can then top it with a variety of flavoured powders, ranging from seaweed to plum. Monga, one of Taiwan’s best known fried chicken brands, recently opened its first UK spot in Chinatown. The chicken here is marinated in honey and battered before frying for maximum crispiness.

Sichuan

If you can handle the heat, get yourself near a Sichuan kitchen. Barshu, one of London’s best known Sichuan restaurants, can be found just a few streets beyond Chinatown’s roughly defined borders and is well worth a sinus-clearing pitstop. If you want to stay at the heart of the action, the radically named Food House on Gerrard Street offers an expansive menu of Northern Chinese fare – downstairs traditional spicy Sichuan dishes mix with influences from Xi’an province, while upstairs is dedicated to hot pot. Chillies are important to Er Mei, which claims to be Chinatown’s first Sichuan restaurant. Traditional dishes like ma po tofu and an all-you-can-eat hot pot are accompanied by an even spicier dish of Chongqui-style boiled fish with bean sprouts. If that doesn’t spice up your evening, the karaoke room will.

Hot pot

If Shu Xiangge has you intrigued a to the ways of fondue-like hot pot, there are multiple ways to experience the DIY tradition across Chinatown. Shuang Shuang is possibly the best known, offering a modern take on the sizzle-happy dish. Here, ingredients are loaded onto a conveyor belt, sushi-style, with diners picking up seafood, vegetables and the more-common-than-you-think luncheon meat. We can’t guarantee how much luck this restaurant will bring you, but there’s certainly joy to be found in Joy Luck’s hot pot selection. All tastes and budgets are encompassed with ingredients ranging from lobster to instant noodles. Elsewhere on the menu, you’ll find a wide range of noodle dishes from all across China. The Mongolian side of hot pot’s history comes out at Little Lamb – as does an impressive array of broth flavours. Those up for some healing can go for a “nourishing herbal tonic pot” while a mushroom and tomato pot makes for a interesting detour for hot pot veterans.

Bakeries and dessert shops

If eating dinner is all about getting to dessert, Chinatown feels you. Sweet-toothed diners can rejoice in the area’s selection of Chinese bakeries and dessert shops. Small but spot Golden Gate Cake Shop is a long-running favourite – buns are among its most popular bakes, with fillings ranging from char siu pork to pineapple and custard. Bake offers a more contemporary twist on sweets from China and its neighbours. Pastries come flavoured with delicately fragrant pandan, and the bakery is famed for offering a twist on the (admittedly not Chinese, but Japanese) taiyaki cakes, enlarging the fish-shaped waffle and using it for a cone for matcha ice cream. When Hong Kong-born baker Sammie Le got frustrated at throwing away egg yolks from her macaron-baking, she came up with the idea for Yolkin – macarons filled with ice cream, a recipe that keeps the “yolk in”. If you’re willing to brave the queues, head to dessert shop Bubblewrap, where the Hong Kong penchant for puffed up waffles covered in neat spherical bubbles finds a home in London. Filled with ice cream, fruit and even egg and avocado, it’s one of the most Insta-friendly snacks in the capital.

The best Chinese restaurants in London