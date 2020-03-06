🔥Best cakes to order online that deliver to your door🔥

It seems like these days, cakes have got bigger, more detailed and more extravagant than ever before but if that sounds like a criticism from us, you have got it completely wrong.

With the invention of Instagram, we can’t help but share every detail of our lives with our followers – whether they want to know or not – and this has particularly included our food and luckily, our sweet treats. Bakers everywhere have taken on the challenge to ensure their creations are as picturesque as ever before and we are happy to sit back and enjoy them.

The picture sharing social media app has given young budding chefs the opportunity to share their innovative designs with the world and, in turn, we can make the most out of any birthday, wedding, anniversary or celebration that occurs, ensuring the occasion is met with the show-stopping cake to match.

But alongside these independent bakers are established cake shops and newly opened bakeries where you can work alongside them to create custom creations, personalised to a tee on flavour, design and colour palette to find the perfect accompaniment to your festivities. What’s more, you can have them delivered right to your door to tick one more thing off your party to-do list.

We have tried and tested cakes from across the capital to find out the best to order online – it was a tough job but someone had to do it.

Best cakes to order online​ with UK delivery:

Bettys

Iconic British bakery Betty’s is on hand to answer all your classic cake needs. Whether you are looking for a bake for a wedding, birthday, or any celebration, there are loafs, buns, macaroons, fondants, scones and more traditional cakes on offer in a range of flavours including fruit, Victoria sponge, ginger and lemon and lime.

You can even have them personalised with names and thematic details to match the occasion. Delivery is available across the country where you can ensure your sweet treat is delivered on a certain day and before a certain time. International shipping is also offered. The intricate handpiped Parcel Cake (seen below) is a standout favourite but any cake from Bettys, big or small, is a fine reason to celebrate.

Click here for delivery details.

From £4.55 | Bettys | Buy it now

Flavourtown

Award-winning bakery Flavourtown has the masterpiece to match your special occasion. First and foremost, choose between the extensive flavour range that includes red velvet, oreo, salted caramel, mint chocolate, biscoff and many, many more before personalising it with the message of your choice. You can also add your company or brand logo or a photo that is made edible. The designs are embellished with pretty piped detailing as well as sweet treats like Ferrero Rocher or macaroons. The show-stopping highlights include the now famous unicorn design or brightly hued flamingo iteration.

Opt for a one or two tiered variation with four sizes from 6” to 12”. The bespoke cakes are baked fresh and made to order by the brand’s skilled artisan bakers and decorators where you can have them delivered in London and even go for a pre-11am delivery. If you live outside the capital, they can be couriered or you can collection from the Fulham shop or brand’s NW10 based bakery.

From £41 | Flavourtown | Buy it now

Cutter & Squidge

Cutter & Squidge are best known for unique flavour combinations crafted with all natural ingredients. The cakes are handmade daily and can be delivered within London.

No matter your occasion, there is the dessert to match with the likes of carrot and pumpkin, peanut butter, the signature strawberry Eat-on-Mess, apple pie, blueberry lemon, and S’mores to name but a few. They are embellished with brownies, marshmallows, shards of chocolate, popcorn, or roses to create the cake of your dreams.

They come in various sizes from small (6”) to extra large (12”) serving six to 40 people as well as one, two or three tiers.​

From £24.90 | Cutter & Squidge | Buy it now

Anges de Sucre

The definition of show-stopping, Anges de Sucre’s cake selection is nothing short of magical. With the small family-run, you can customise your creation for your preference to suit any form of festivities from birthdays and weddings, to Easter, Christmas, graduation, baby showers or just about anything.

The Alice in Wonderland-inspired designs come in a range of flavours; red velvet, vanilla, chocolate, coffee, banana, caramel, Nutella, pistachio, peanut butter, lemon, matcha, and carrot and are baked fresh and hand decorated.

Set to be crowd-pleasers, there are novelty or classic iterations on offer, each as extraordinary and decadent as the last. Opt between one to four tiers and in sizes 6” to 12”. Add your message for free up to 20 characters.

The cakes can be delivered for free in London.

From £50 | Anges de Sucre | Buy it now

Georgia’s Cakes

Georgia’s Cakes went viral after she designed a cake for Cara Delevingne and has since gone on to become a celebrity favourite for custom creations with her signature eye-catching chocolatey drip design.

Whether it’s her ombré rainbow icing design, Candy Land-inspired hundreds and thousands covered tiered cake or stunning fault line, you are sure to find a unique piece to match your special occasion where you can customise a specific design.

Get booked in as soon as you can with at least two weeks’ notice. The Addison Lee courier cost for delivery is dependent on location or you can pick up your cake from the North West London kitchen.​

POA | Georgia’s Cakes | Buy it now

Konditor

Freshly baked each day, you can actually pick up your very own cake creation in store on the same day that you order it or have it delivered next day in London on a whole range of the brand’s signature designs.

Whether it’s for a birthday or a wedding, there are classic and alternative cakes that can be customised with the message of your choice, a name or to match a colour scheme – that may be particularly helpful for gender reveal parties.

The flavour profile ranges from lemon, and blackcurrant, to chocolate raspberry and our personal favourite, the curly whirly. There are cartoon designs, animal themes, unicorns or comic book inspired creations as well as unique tiered designs that can go down a minimal or extravagant route.

From £17 | Konditor | Buy it now

Hummingbird Bakery

The world-famous bakery with the best ever red velvet cake, Hummingbird crafts its cakes onsite from scratch with quality ingredients and next day delivery if you order before 4pm.

Whether you are celebrating Easter, a birthday, mother’s day, or a gender reveal, you can get the party started with a tasty creation baked in the brand’s signature American style.

Opt for classic, vegan, dairy free, gluten free or egg free variations and from 6” to 10” (four to 20 people respectively) as well as 13”x18” sheet cake that can serve a whopping 40 to 50 people. The cakes are made up of three layers and can be customised with frosting colour, crumble and made bespoke with the message and decorations of your choice.

The flavours include carrot, chocolate, lemon, red velvet, vanilla, and the show-stopping rainbow as well as a Piñata Cake where you cut open for a chocolatey surprise.

The brand has six shops across London in Portobello Road, South Kensington, Soho, Spitalfields, Islington and Richmond. You can order Hummingbird Bakery products in-store or online from The Hummingbird Bakery website for next day delivery to selected London areas or collect in-store.

From £29.95 | Hummingbird Bakery | Buy it now

Primrose Bakery

If you are looking for a cake for a major celebration or just a little token to show you care, Primrose Bakery will have you covered.

The shop may be best known for its cupcakes but its cake range should not be overlooked with a seriously good selection of flavours to choose between – Oreo, S’mores, snickers, peanut butter, Aperol spritz, cookie dough as well as your more classic options and the decorations to match the theme of your choice.

They can accommodate to vegetarian, nut allergies and gluten intolerances and deliver around London. They recommend ordering two to three days before needed, which is extended to a week for sugar printed photos. Delivery costs vary depending on location but start at a minimum of £13.00 within central London.

From £42.55 | Primrose Bakery | Buy it now

Lola’s Cupcakes

One of the handiest things about ordering online from Lola’s Cupcakes is the option to be able to have your cake delivered to one of the refrigerated lockers dotted around. So if you are time-pressed and won’t be home, you won’t miss out on your delicious sweet treat fix. There is also the option to have it delivered next day if ordered before 2pm and even same day for select postcode in the capital. You can collect from bakeries across the nation in the likes of Birmingham, London, Luton, and Reading.

The cakes come in a range of sizes and flavours to suit any and every occasion be that a birthday, wedding, baby celebration or more. Serving anywhere from four to 50 people with fan favourites like red velvet, rainbow, sticky toffee, chocolate & raspberry, Victoria sponge, cookies & cream, and many, many more.

From £15 | Lola’s Cupcakes | Buy it now

Peggy Porschen

The boutique bakery has homes in both Chelsea and Belgravia serving its mini works of art to a cult fan base.

The elegant cakes bring the special touch to your celebration with piped decorative detailing fit for the royals but don’t for one minute think it is all style over substance. The pieces taste as good as they look with a unique flavour range and the option to personalise them to your preference. There are also vegan and made without variations and varying tiers to choose between.

They are available for South West London delivery where single tiered cakes ordered by 3pm can be sent next day. You can also pick them up in either of the brand’s brick and mortar establishments.

From £54.95 | Peggy Porschen | Buy it now

Dominique Ansel

Situated between Victoria and Belgravia, Dominique Ansel brings an old-school charm and classic French techniques to innovative creations that you can pick up at a selected time from the bakery or have sent to your home via Deliveroo.

Get your sweet fix from the famous Cronut, Cannelé, Almond Brittle as well as the tasty cake treats that comes as a Victoria Sponge, Mousse Cake, Lime Me Up Tart, or Cotton Soft Cheesecake. They are available in 4” for two or three people or 8” for six to eight people and are ideal for birthdays, hens, wedding festivities or even just a spot of afternoon tea.

From £21 | Dominique Ansel | Buy it now

Paul

Paul has been creating cakes since the 1950s using family recipes and the finest ingredients.

The French patisserie who now boast over 37 UK locations after first opening in the capital in 2000 crafts delicious tasting and hand-crafted treats with six to 60 portions. The professional designs can be personalised with a message of up to 35 characters.

Opt from the selection of Fleur De Lys, Framboisier, Fraisier, Craquant, Opera and Foret Noire iterations and have them delivered around London within a one hour time slot. Alternatively, you can pick them up in store with only 24 hours for personalised creations or up to seven days in advance.

From £19.95 | Paul | Buy it now

The Best Supermarket Cakes:

M&S

The cake offering at M&S should not be underestimated. The supermarket chain is tickling your taste buds with delectable treats ranging from carrot and lemon, to an oversized version of the now cult Caterpillar Cake that can serve around 40 people. Highlights of the offering also include a customisable digit cake, an extra-large rainbow layers cake, a piped rose sponge and the impressive fairy-tale caste or racing car (the latter of which even has sound effects. You can pick up your order in store for free on your chosen date.

From £5 | M&S | Buy it now

Waitrose

Waitrose’s range of celebratory cakes include fool proof options sure to satisfy the sweet tooth of even the pickiest of people. The range includes floral, star and sprinkle adorned options that you can pop in your weekly shop. There is also the made to order option that you can collect or have delivered within seven days created by the online luxury cake shop Fiona Cairns with digit, unicorn and present cakes with a whole host of decorations on offer.

From £3.50 | Waitrose | Buy it now

Sainsbury’s

As part of Sainsbury’s food to order section, the supermarket giant is giving you the opportunity to invest in indulgent treats that you can collect in around three days. As part of the collection, you can opt for a chocolate and salted caramel tart, Sicilian lemon tart, a triple layer chocolate cake, salted caramel and chocolate drizzle cake, New York vanilla cheesecake and our personal favourite, a tiered cheese stack.

From £6 | Sainsbury’s | Buy it now

Morrisons

Making it easier than ever to check off your party to-do list, Morrisons has a range of celebration-worthy cakes and desserts that you add to basket, pay a deposit and then pick a date and time slot to pick it up from the store of your choice. As well as a literal cheese cake with tiered wheels of goats’ cheese, Camembert, Blue, Wensleydale, Cheddar, White Cheshire and Red Leicester, there are also more classic options like Victoria sponge, fudge, rainbow and lemon. There are also fun decorations and gluten free varieties.

From £3 | Morrisons | Buy it now

Tesco

At Tesco, there is an extensive range of sweet things ready to go for all occasions. Whether you are celebrating your little one’s birthday in which they can have a cake featuring their favourite TV character from Paw Patrol, to Peppa Pig or hosting a casual tea with friends. Highlights include the fun Emoji cake, the Red Velvet, M&Ms or Baileys iteration.

From £3 | Tesco | Buy it now

Verdict:

For ease of ordering, colossal delivery options and knockout flavour time and time again, Bettys takes our top pick. Flavourtown’s award-winning designs, delicious concoctions and in-house hand delivery service will suit most of London with additional courier services also available. Anges de Sucre and Georgias Cake’s are two of the most visually impressive, out of this world cake creations we have ever seen — both with decent delivery options.

