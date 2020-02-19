🔥Best bottomless brunch in London: Boozy and tasty free flowing brunches🔥

Reviews, recipes and a feast of flavours

When it’s finally the weekend, it’s definitely five o’clock somewhere.

Brunch is great, but a bottomless brunch – one that keeps you topped up with infinite bubbles, beer and Bloody Marys at a finite cost – is even better.

Whether you’re looking for tipple-filled breakfasts that are easy like Sunday morning, or party-starting spreads that will see you bottle-popping into the early evening, London is home to plenty of restaurants offering boozy weekend (and occasionally weekday) fun.

From traditional eggs and bacon to sushi selections, dim sum spreads and taco banquets, these are the best bottomless brunches in the capital.

The Little Blue Door

Brunching at The Little Blue Door is like brunching at your mate’s considerably nicer house. Tables laden with cereals, tea and coffee are yours to peruse before the main event, and there’s even a Nintendo 64 in the back room. The truffle croque madame is a decadently oozing stack of sourdough, poached eggs, emmental and country ham, dripping with truffle oil and maple syrup, while Jamie’s Eggs offer a vibrant mix of sun blushed tomatoes, capers, chilli, and feta (all available with bottomless prosecco, of course). Alternatively, sweet toothed brunchers can opt for “The Big F*** Off Pancake Platter” for £50, which the venue boasts to be “London’s largest pancake stack” – a tower drenched in chocolate ganache, marshmallows, cream and cherries that is available for up to five people to share.

When? Saturdays, 11am-3pm

How much? £18.50 for prosecco or punch, £40 for Pale Fox prosecco, excluding food

How long? 90 minutes

871-873, Fulham Road, SW6 5HP, thelittlebluedoor.co.uk

Aqua Kyoto

The Japanese restaurant from the Aqua group is offering a choice between a nice weekend or a naughty one. The Ukiyo brunch menu at Aqua Kyoto offers a selection of starters including miso soup and a sushi platter, before letting you choose between dishes on the “purity” menu – seaweed salads and buckwheat yakisoba noodles – or the “indulgence” menu – teriyaki chicken wings and a Japanese pancake with honey cured bacon.

When? Saturdays 12pm-3.30pm, Sundays 12pm-6.15pm

How much? £49 for bubbles or bellinis, £65 for champagne, including food

How long? Two hours

5th Floor, 240 Regent Street, aquakyoto.co.uk

Lantana

Australians know a bonza brunch when they see one, and Lantana has brought the Down Under style of dining to the capital. Order the “Lantana Blowout” and for £30, get any brunch item on the menu – which ranges from classic smashed avocado to a chicken club bap – as well as unlimited prosecco, mimosas and coffee.

When? Saturdays and Sundays, 9am-4pm

How much? £30, including food

How long? 90 minutes

SE1, W1, EC1, lantanacafe.co.uk

The Montagu Kitchen

Sat by the picturesque Portman Square is the Hyatt Regency London – The Churchill, a hotel with far more charm than its interminable name might suggest. Best known for its Michelin-starred Italian, Locanda Locatelli, the other dining room – this one, the Montagu Kitchen – is often overlooked. That’s a shame; it is an airy, open space, themed for the gardens at Chartwell, and perfect for a woozy Sunday.

This brunch is a double threat, with both unlimited Champagne – in this case, not cheap, nasty stuff but Greno, which is lovely and light and ideal for glugging, especially when giggly – and a spread which can be tucked into over and over, offering up fresh oysters and prawns alongside the likes of cold meats and smoky grilled vegetables. They’re generous with the fizz (which can be swapped for house wine or beer) and though hardly cheap, in the end this brunch offers excellent value; besides the buffet, they’ve eggs to order as well as choice of main course, which includes a Sunday roast. Afterwards, nine miniature puddings arrive, and there’s plenty of cheese too.

When? Sundays, 12.30-3pm

How much? £78 (or £58 without booze)

How long? Bottomless Champagne is available throughout the 12.30-3pm sitting, but is not served at 3pm (so arrive earlier rather than later).

30 Portman Square, W1H 7BH, themontagurestaurant.co.uk

Coya Mayfair

Brunch at Peruvian palace Coya is a decidedly lavish affair. Diners are treated to either cocktails or Perrier Jouet champagne, before a superb ceviche and salad buffet and a main dish each, with options including spicy beef with aji rocoto and Chilean sea bass with rice and lime. The whole afternoon includes lively entertainment from live music and dancers, with the room inevitably turning into a dancefloor.

When? Saturday, all bookings start at 12.30pm

How much? £75 for spirits package, £85 for champagne package, including food

How long? Bottomless drinks for 3 hours, food until 4pm

118 Piccadilly, W1J 7NW, coyarestaurant.com

OXBO

The generous brunch at Hilton Bankside’s OXBO offers a huge selection of food and free-flowing fizz, which diners can add their own twist to at the kitchen’s Pimp My Prosecco station. You won’t be waiting long for a fresh glass either — staff here are attentive when it comes to top-ups. It’s a hands on experience, with chef’s traders tables offering cold cuts, cheese boards, fish and fresh fruit for starters. Next, head up to the open kitchen for unlimited servings of eggs benedict, eggs royale, omelettes, waffles and malted pancake. Three main courses — sirloin steak, haddock and pumpkin and jackfruit korma — are then served in hearty sharing plates.

When? Saturday and Sunday, 12-4pm.

How much? £45 for bottomless brunch

How long? Two hours

Hilton London Bankside, 2-8 Great Suffolk Street, SE1 0UG, oxbobankside.co.uk

Clerkenwell Grind

If you’re on a budget, Clerkenwell Grind offers undoubtedly one of the best value bottomless brunches in town. For just £14, you can add bottomless prosecco onto any food choice from its varied brunch menu, including sweet potato harissa cakes with poached egg and a breakfast burrito with eggs, sausages and bacon. Coffee is king here, so be sure to also perk up your meal with a spot of caffeine – Grind’s iced latte is a summertime saviour.

When? Saturdays and Sundays, 11am to 5pm

How much? £14, excluding food

How long? 90 minutes

2-4 Old Street, EC1V 9AA, grind.co.uk

Bunga Bunga Battersea

When a restaurant is Silvio Berlusconi-themed, the party starts early. The karaoke brunch at Bunga Bunga Battersea offers two hours of musical japes, 5,000 songs on the machine and an awful lot of pizza, all accompanied by unlimited bellinis. As well as sharing pizzas – one of which is an Italian take on the Full English – guests can also tuck into warm brioche and nutella, Italian cured meats and fresh fruit.

When? Saturdays, sittings at 11.30am and 2pm

How much? £48, including food

How long? Two hours

37 Battersea Bridge Road, SW11 3BA, bungabunga.com

Bon Vivant

Live the good life at this chic St Pancras cafe, where brunch isn’t brunch – it’s drunch. The menu at this Parisian-inspired bistro offers all the brunch classics, including pancakes with a choice of toppings, croque monsieur and a “Morning After” breakfast of steak, eggs, bacon and potato with the restaurant’s own signature sauce. For an extra £20, enjoy limitless French sparkling wine, bellinis or mimosas.

When? Saturdays and Sundays, 10.30am-4pm

How much? £20, excluding food (minimum spend of £10 on food)

How long? Two hours

75-77 Marchmont Street, WC1N 1AP, bonvivantrestaurant.co.uk

Lima Floral

At the second London restaurant from legendary Peruvian chef Virgilio Martinez, bottomless brunch is a gastronomic treat. Weekends at Lima Floral mean sharing a selection of his dishes around the table with friends, including a sea bream ceviche with ginger tiger’s milk and cassava, a beef saltadito with turnips and soy sauce, and chocolate mousse with lucuma and ginger cream. In terms of drinks, guests can choose from prosecco, or Pisco Marys.

When? Saturdays and Sundays, 11am to 2.30pm

How much? £44, including food

How long? Two hours

14 Garrick Street, WC2E 9BJ, limalondongroup.com

Bourne and Hollingsworth Buildings

Thanks to its airy and Instagrammable surroundings, Bourne and Hollingsworth is an endlessly popular spot for fashion-focused brunchers. Dining under greenery-laden hanging baskets in the industrial chic haven, dishes range from a Full English for the super hungry, to its signature Huevos Benedictos which tops an English muffin with chorizo, avocado, bearnaise sauce and pico de gallo.

When? Saturdays and Sundays, 10am-4pm

How much? £17 for Bloody Marys, £18 for bellinis, £25 for bubbles, excluding food

How long? 90 minutes for parties of less than 8, two hours for larger parties

42 Northampton Road, EC1R 0HU, bandhbuildings.com

Shack-Fuyu

The world is your oyster at Shack-Fuyu where the food is as unlimited as the drink. Sunday brunch kicks off with a choice of yuzu kosho Bloody Mary or a strawberry bellini, before free-flowing wine or prosecco is accompanied by bottomless small plates, a larger dish of your choice and dessert. It’s a Japanese restaurant that’s heavy on the Western influences, so you’ll find the likes of salmon tacos, Korean fried chicken wings and Iberico pork pluma with black pepper miso on the menu.

When? Sundays, 12pm-7pm

How much? £39, including food

How long? Two hours

14A Old Compton Street, W1D 4TJ, bonedaddies.com

Quaglino’s

Quaglino’s offers a brunch fit for the Queen – quite literally. Shake off a hangover in the theatrical surroundings of one of Her Majesty’s favourite restaurants, which offers bottomless prosecco for £23 per person. Diners need to tuck into two courses to get the deal, but with a selection including a whole lobster thermidor, Jersey oysters and a white chocolate & lemon brûlée with Earl Grey puree, that shouldn’t be too difficult a task. Note: it is not known if the Queen is a regular at the boozy brunch.

When? Saturdays, 11am-2.30pm

How much? £23, excluding food (diners must order at least two courses, or at least three for parties of more than 13)

How long? For the duration of your meal

16 Bury Street, SW1Y 6AJ, quaglinos-restaurant.co.uk

Roka

The robata grill is working overtime for brunch diners at Roka’s locations in Aldwych and Canary Wharf. The format differs a little between both sites, but each offers a selection of signature dishes from the famed Japanese restaurant.Cedar roast baby chicken with chilli and garlic soy, teriyaki salmon fillet and black cod marinated in yuzu miso are among the favourites, with both locations serving up unlimited wine to enjoy throughout your meal.

When? Saturdays 11.30am-3.30pm, Sundays 11.30am-8pm

How much? £59, including food, at Roka Aldwych. £49/£59/£69, including food, at Roka Canary Wharf.

How long? Two hours

WC2, E14, rokarestaurant.com

Hixter

There are simple British pleasures to be had on a weekend morning at Mark Hix’s Bankside restaurant – as well as unlimited Bloody Marys and prosecco. Dishes include scrambled Burford Brown eggs with Hix’s very own smoked salmon, sugar pit ox cheek with Somerset cider cabbage and Kentish sprouting broccoli served with Cashel blue cheese and pickled walnuts. There is, of course, a very Full English on the cards too.

When? Saturdays and Sundays, 10.30am-4.30pm

How much? £25, excluding food

How long? Two hours

16 Great Guildford Street, SE1 0HS, hixrestaurants.co.uk

Duddell’s

What’s better than dumplings at Duddell’s? Dumplings and free-flowing Perrier Jouet champagne at Duddell’s, of course. On the first Sunday of every month, afternoon diners can tuck into the Hong Kong-hailing restaurant’s famous dim sum followed by larger plates, all while sipping on champagne, wine, beer or selected cocktails. Highlights on the menu include slipper lobster with Kung Po sauce, an Iberico char sui bun and an edamame duck dumpling.

When? First Sunday of every month, 12pm-2.30pm

How much? £90, including food

How long? Two hours

9a St Thomas Street, SE1 9RY, duddells.co

Pergola Olympia

Rooftop bar extraordinaire Pergola is allowing its fans to enjoy the summer vibe all year round with its new year-round venue. Pergola Olympia is also bringing the party to brunchtime, offering bottomless bubbles, Bloody Marys and espresso martinis on Saturday afternoons. Food traders will also be offering brunch-style dishes during the course of the knees-up, including a “Filthy Animal” sausage and bacon burger from Patty & Bun, and a smoked salmon and avocado bun from fish-fanatics Claw.

When? Two sittings on Saturday, 12pm-2pm or 2.30pm-4.30pm

How much? £25, excluding food

How long? Two hours

Level Five Rooftop, Olympia Car Park, Olympia Way, W14 8UX, pergolalondon.com

Megan’s

Megan’s has south west London’s bottomless brunch plans all sewn up. The popular neighbourhood cafes boast multiple locations across SW postcodes, all of which throw lively bottomless brunches in florally festooned surroundings. Whether you sit under a floral ceiling at the Parson’s Green spot, or under an olive tree at the Clapham branch, brunch features a light and bright roster of green eggs and ham, shakshuka and an indulgent portion of half baked cookie dough.

When? Saturdays and Sundays, 2pm-6pm

How much? £18, excluding food

How long? 90 minutes

SW12, two locations in SW6, SW4, megans.co.uk

100 Wardour Street

The weekend’s partying starts early at 100 Wardour Street, where brunch is just as much about boogying as it is about bacon. The new Jukebox Brunch here will get you in the swing of the weekend as early as 11am on Saturday, with bottomless prosecco and a live band taking requests throughout the meal. Choose between two and three courses, and tuck into the likes of eggs florentine or buttermilk fried chicken to start, followed by honey chipotle glazed salmon, and finishing up with vanilla creme brulee or crepes with chocolate sauce.

When? Saturdays, 11am-3.45pm

How much? £20, excluding food

How long? Two hours

100 Wardour Street, W1F 0TN, 100wardourst.com

Dirty Bones

Get down and dirty on a Saturday morning at Dirty Bones, where the brunch menu mixes indulgent twists on brunch classics and some serious party-starting cocktails. Dishes on offer include short rib-topped crumpets – 12-hour slow cooked meat and poached eggs are piled on top of the fluffy favourites – and crispy buttermilk fried chicken on freshly baked waffles. Bottomless cocktails include a Dirty Mary – a Bloody Mary with a sour cream and onion Pringle rim – or a Hip Monkey cocktail with rum, Martini Rosso, lime, angostura bitters and Ting.

When? Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-3.30pm

How much? £22, excluding food

How long? 90 minutes

Two locations in W1, W8, EC1, dirty-bones.com

Jinjuu

Kick off the weekend Korean-style at Jinjuu, where the Soho restaurant is putting on an East-meets-West spread. Each brunch starts off with an anju sharing board for the table packed with treats including Philly cheesesteak mandoo, a dish of fried dumplings filled with bulgogi beef and cheddar cheese. Follow up with the main dishes of Korean fried chicken (KFC, geddit?) and waffles or a Kimchi Madame – the classic ham and cheese grilled sandwich with added fermented cabbage. Enjoy it all with bottomless wine, prosecco or beer, with either a Soju Mojito or Kimchi Mary to start.

When? Saturdays and Sundays, 11am-4.30pm

How much? £39, £89 for champagne option, including food

How long? 90 minutes

15 Kingly Street, W1B 5PS, jinjuu.com

Darcie & May Green

Find your sea legs before you head to Darcie & May Green – those all aboard for this brunch will take their seats on a Peter Blake-designed barge on the Grand Union Canal. The brunch deal will get diners bottomless prosecco or mimosas, along with one savoury dish and one sweet dish from the Antipodean-inspired selection. Dishes includes “The Bondi” breakfast of bacon, poached eggs, sausage, mushrooms, avocado and charcoal toast, as well as coconut tapioca pudding. The best bit? The party doesn’t stop at the weekend and can be enjoyed all week.

When? Everyday, 8am-4pm

How much? £39.50, including food

How long? 100 minutes

Grand Union Canal, Sheldon Square, W2 6DS, daisygreenfood.com

Sea Containers

While Sea Containers’s brunch has a decent nod to breakfast, it also manages to wrap up all your weekend cravings in one menu. Choose from breakfast-style dishes such as a gravlax salmon bagel or bacon and cheese hash, or hail the incoming afternoon with a fish pie, seasonal salad or decadent cheeseburger. Alternatively you can also pair bottomless drinks with Sea Containers’s weekend roasts, which serve up large sharing portions of chicken, spare ribs or dry aged Boston rib with beef jus.

When? Saturdays and Sundays, 12pm-4pm

How much? £18 for mimosas, prosecco and Grey Goose Bloody Marys, £59 for champagne, excluding food

How long? 90 minutes

20 Upper Ground, SE1 9PD, seacontainerslondon.com

Dum Biryani

How do you like your eggs in the morning? Dum Biryani offers them four ways on its brunch menu, each with an Indian-inspired twist. The masala cheese omelette and shredded lamb fry with masala quail eggs are, however, just the beginning of the restaurant’s riotously spiced weekend offering. Also on the menu are biryanis, pavs (soft bread rolls) stuffed with mutton fry or Hyderabadi-spiced chorizo, as well as dishes with roast stuffed aubergine and chilli hake. The bottomless drink offering is a fruity Hyderabadi rum punch with mango, pineapple and grenadine.

When? Sundays, 12pm-4pm, 6pm-10pm

How much? £15, excluding food

How long? Two hours

187B Wardour Street, W1F 8ZB, dumlondon.com

Breddos Tacos

Why go bottomless on just your drinks when you can go bottomless on the food too? Breddos Tacos is offering a double whammy of indulgence at both its Clerkenwell and Soho sites, where limitless beer, frozen margaritas and micheladas are also accompanied by all-you-can-eat tacos. Classic fillings to pick from include masa fried chicken, baja fish and sweet potato and macadamia nut mole, with a new egg, avocado and salsa molcajete taco also on offer to satisfy breakfast cravings.

When? Sunday, 12pm-5pm

How much? £20, excluding food (bottomless tacos for £25)

How long? 90 minutes

W1, EC1, breddostacos.com

Maison Bab

There are few mornings-after that a kebab can’t heal. We’re not suggesting you consume the leftovers of your flatmate’s 3am doner, but heading to Maison Bab in Covent Garden. The posh kebab connoisseur offers its full menu on weekend afternoons with the option to add a hair-of-the-dog dose of bottomless booze. Wrap up warm portions of 15 hour pork shawarma, chicken shish and lamb adana in house-made flatbread, or chow down on a vegetarian portion of Vada Pav – a masala potato cake in a fluffy bread roll. Double carbs is always the right choice in these situations.

When? Saturday and Sunday, 12pm-4pm

How much? £20, excluding food

How long? Two hours

Top Floor, Kingly Court, Carnaby Street, W1B 5PW, eatlebab.com

