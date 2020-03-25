🔥Best board games and toys for kids in self-isolation🔥

With children and teenagers off school indefinitely, you may be looking for ideas to keep them occupied in ways that don’t involve massive amounts of screen time.

While they might be able to get on with lesson plans set by their school during the day (or an ingenious morning PE class delivered by fitness expert The Body Coach Joe Wicks), regular playtime is equally as important to their mental wellbeing; giving them a breather from learning and allowing them to be creative will help hugely while being cooped up indoors.

Working from home with kids

Psychologist Jivan Dempsey says: “Now that the schools are closed and our kids are also at home we have to find a way of working and rubbing along together that’s going to be productive. It’s going to be hard on you .. but it’s also going to be hard on them.

Let your kids into your work space and encourage them to do their ‘work’ – draw pictures or read a book – while you do yours. Set in breaks so you can interact with your kids, comment on their work, praise them and give them lots of positive strokes. You will find a pattern that works for you all over time. Remember it’ll be frustrating for them as well. After this initial period of adapting and upheaval, things will settle into a routine for you and your children.”

How to keep children entertained at home

Ideas for stopping children from climbing the walls include: finger painting, putting on a puppet show, organising a home-based treasure hunt, simple baking and easy crafts to do, both with and without adult supervision depending on their ages.

A new on-demand service Disney+ has also launched and offers a world of well-loved movies and educational shows from the likes of National Geographic to keep everyone from toddlers to teens engaged and entertained.

Then there are board games and toys, the staples of many a summer holiday when most of us were young. Think jigsaw puzzles, hobby horses and the universal favourite – LEGO.

Whether you’re looking for something new to enjoy as a family or a fun new toy that will keep them occupied while you work from home, we’ve rounded up the best board games and toys to keep them going while the world hits pause.

See our favourites below

Colouring Books For Children Wonders Of Nature

Ages: 9+

Keep older children colouring in with the help of this gorgeous colouring in book with drawings inspired by nature. Each illustration is printed on one side of the paper only, which means there’s no chance of colours seeping through when they move on to the next image.

£3.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Monopoly Fortnite From Hasbro Gaming

Ages: 13+

This limited edition Monopoly game is made for fans of the popular video game Fortnite. In this version, instead of trying to amass the most Monopoly bank notes, players compete to earn Health Points to avoid the Storm and stay alive. Suitable for two to seven players, this one can involve the whole family.

£21 | Argos | Buy it now

Ravensburger Animals Of The World 60 Piece Giant Floor Puzzle

Ages: 4+

Designed for an audience of four year-olds and up, this fun puzzle shows a map of the world along with illustrations of animals in the regions they’re most likely to be found. The easy game comprises 60 pieces and is best set up on the floor or playmat as it measures 70 x 50cm once complete. As well as helping them learn geography and learn about different types of animals, the game encourages imagination and direction skills.

£8 | Hamleys | Buy it now

Milly & Ted Wooden Tumble Tower Game for Kids

Ages: 3 – 9

This may look like Jenga for kids but it’s so much more, offering four games in one. Made from natural wood, the round edge blocks provide hours of entertainment whether they’re playing on their own or you’re joining in and making it a family affair.

Each block comes in a colour and with a different animal’s face painted on the end, so you can use the dice or picture cards to guide you on which block to remove, upping the ante and putting a twist on a classic.

£6.99 | Amazon | Buy it now

Positivity Powers Colour In Cape

Ages: 3 – 10

Uniting the classic pastimes of colouring in with dressing up, this craft kit includes a lightweight jersey printed cape fitted with a wide velcro fastening so it can grow with your child. You will also receive seven fabric pens that will air cure in 24 hours or can be fixed in place by ironing as well as a practice sheet.

£25 | NOTHS | Buy it now

Also available from Selfie Clothing

Ravensburger Peppa Pig 4 in a Box Jigsaw Puzzles

Ages: 3+

Offering four jigsaw puzzles with varying degrees of difficulty, this is an ideal purchase for anyone looking after Peppa Pig fans. Each completed image showcases Peppa with her friends in cheerful scenes, like playing in the park or picnicking on the beach. Each piece is covered with a linen finish to minimise the glare.

£4.99 | Smyths | Buy it now

Shop more jigsaws and puzzles at Smyths

Dunelm Dream Professions

Ages: 3+

Aimed at kids over three years-old, this fun game will have them exploring and thinking about different careers while helping hone their motor skills. There are 10 sets of puzzles as well as a learning booklet to help get you started.

£12 | Dunelm | Buy it now

Harry Potter Magical Beasts Game

Ages: 8+

If your kids are wild about all things connected to J.K Rowling’s Wizarding World, they’ll be spellbound by this fun game which will see them race around Hogwarts trying to locate the weird and wonderful beasts from the series. Clue cards will help them to find their bounty but they’re against the clock to do so before another player flips the board. It’s fun to play with a sibling or up to four players if you’re planning an evening of no-screen family time.

£20 | Argos | Buy it now

Gotrovo Scavenger Hunt Game for Kids

Ages: 4 – 8

Whether you’ve got one child or a small troop, keep them active with this scavenger hunt game, which can be played indoors as well as out – making it a lifesaver for anyone who doesn’t have access to outdoor space readily.

The pack comes with hard and easy clues as well as ‘challenge’ cards to help their creativity and sharpen problem-solving skills, and there are two scavenger bags that they can also colour in. Past customers have raved about how engaged it keeps children, the opportunities for replay, and the fact there’s something for a wide variety of age groups *adds to cart*.

£11.95 | Amazon | Buy it now

LEGO Old Trafford – Manchester United

Ages: 16+

Real life football fixtures may be on hold for the time being, but that doesn’t mean your children have to stop playing. This complex LEGO set will see them build Old Trafford, the home stadium of one of the world’s best known teams – Manchester United. The mammoth 3898-piece set will keep them occupied for hours and once finished, become a stunningly detailed display piece and homage to the beautiful game.

Too advanced for your kids? Find more LEGO building sets for all ages here

£249.99 | LEGO | Buy it now

Shop LEGO on Amazon

Jack & Jess A Year of Play

Ages: From 3+

With the timeline for quarantine being so up in the air, none of us know how long we’re going to be social distancing. If you find yourself running short of ideas for child friendly activities, perhaps this activity card set will be able to help. It contains 50 ideas for kids, to do either inside or outdoors in the garden, each one promising to keep them occupied for hours.

Each idea is designed to be resourceful, low-cost and include creative play to keep things interesting for your little ones.

£22 | Jack & Jess | Buy it now

