This year’s Grammy Awards are already bathed in controversy.

Last week, the organisation’s axed CEO Deborah Dugan made a slew of damaging allegations about the music awards, suggesting they are corrupt.

The question now is whether anyone will refute or even reference Dugan’s allegations during today’s ceremony.

You can watch all the Grammys action in Australia on Foxtel: E! has live coverage from the red carpet from 10am today, while the ceremony airs live on Arena from midday.

Grammys 2020: Full list of nominations

Most jaw-dropping Grammys outfits ever

Before that, though, the red carpet. Some early arrivals first — here’s Aussie producer Flume in and girlfriend Paige Elkington. The couple who op-shops together stays together:

media_camera Actress Paige Elkington and Australian producer Harley “Flume” Streten. Picture: VALERIE MACON / AFP

English singer Yola looks gorge — her album, Walk Through Fire, has picked up three nominations today:

media_camera Yola. Picture: Rich Fury/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Swedish pop star Tove Lo’s gone smart-casual with her outfit:

media_camera Tove Lo. Picture: VALERIE MACON / AFP

Model Tess Holliday is pretty in pink:

media_camera Tess Holliday. Picture: VALERIE MACON / AFP

More to come …

Originally published as Best and worst-dressed at the Grammys