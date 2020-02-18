Berube shakes up Blues offense in search of wins, separates O’Reilly and Perron

Looking for goals, Blues coach Craig Berube rearranged his lines in the biggest way yet, separating Ryan O’Reilly and David Perron for the first time all season.O’Reilly will center Jaden Schwartz and Brayden Schenn, while Perron and Zach Sanford will play with Robert Thomas.”It’s not drastic,” Berube said. “If you look at our five on five scoring lately, over time, it’s just dried up with certain guys. Sometimes you need a change, that’s all.”The last time O’Reilly and Perron weren’t on the same line was Game 5 of the Dallas series in the second round of the playoffs last season. At that time, O’Reilly played with Schwartz and Vladimir Tarasenko (who was back on the ice with the team for the morning skate on Tuesday).”It’s just trying to find some chemistry,” Berube said, “in other ways and other areas, so you move some players around. O’Reilly and Perron have been together all year. It’s not that that line hasn’t produced. It has. Sanford has produced a lot lately for us. But the other guys haven’t five on five. This has a little bit more balance up and down the lineup.””I think we’re not scoring at five on five,” O’Reilly said, “and sometimes you’ve got to change the looks. Sometimes things get a little stale and it’s unfortunate we haven’t been able to find the net like we normally can do. Tonight’s a fresh look and hopefully we can spark something. I’ve got to be a lot better. It’s an opportunity to change things up and give the team a different look and hopefully generate a lot more.””Things haven’t been going the way we like so sometimes change is good,” Schwartz said. “It should be fun.”TARASENKO SIGHTINGVladimir Tarasenko skated with the team on Tuesday morning, the first time in more than a week he’d been out with the team. He’s still five to six weeks, at best, away from returning to action. “Nothing there has changed really, but we’ll see,” Berube said.”It was good,” Berube said. “He was out there skating around with us. He’ll get out there and skate with us when he can. And other days he’ll just be on his own skating.”We gotta push him as a coaching staff for sure and a medical staff. That’s our job. But also we gotta listen to him, too, and see where he’s at and how he’s feeling. Our job’s to get him back in playing shape as much as we can without playing games. So we’re gonna push him, we have to push him, but also we need to talk to Vladi and make sure that he’s OK and he’s doing OK with everything, and the medical staff.”LINESForwardsSchwartz-O’Reilly-SchennSanford-Thomas-PerronSteen-Bozak-KyrouBlais-Sundqvist-Barbashev

DefensemenGunnarsson-PietrangeloFaulk-ParaykoDunn-BortuzzoGoalieBinningtonDEVILSForwardsHughes-Hischier-PalmieriWood-Zajac-GusevSimmonds-Zacha-MerkleyAnderson-Rooney-HaydenDefensemenMueller-SubbanButcher-SeversonWhite-CarrickGoalieDomingue

