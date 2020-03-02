🔥Bernie Sanders, the consummate political outsider, has been trying on a new role: The Favourite🔥

Boston — At 5 a.m. Saturday, about 80 minutes before sunrise, Brie DuMont woke up in Boston, Mass., to the sound of her alarm. It was a cold morning, dark and windy; the forecast called for snow. Still, DuMont pulled herself from her bed. She found her orange toque. She painted on a layer of pink eye shadow and dug her hands into a pair of fingerless gloves — black, with an overlay of purple bones.

At 5:45, the sun still nowhere in the clouded sky, DuMont left her house and started walking. Through the dark streets she paced, past historic sites from the American Revolution, toward the Boston Common, America’s oldest park. When she arrived, at 6:30, a handful of campaign staffers were already there. They were setting up tables and unloading boxes full of blue “Bernie” signs.

Over the next five hours, more than 13,000 people would pour in behind DuMont. They joined lines that eventually snaked in all directions around the park. There were students, lots of them, and seniors too. Joyce Hamilton, 67, drove in that morning from New Hampshire. “Bernie is the candidate I’ve been waiting for my entire life,” she said.

When the man himself took the stage, just after noon, they were still streaming in, past the metal detectors, running across the grass like stragglers at a music festival. As he shuffled toward the podium, the chanting and the cheering peaked. He stood in the wind and held the microphone in his left hand. With his right, he gestured out at them, in their thousands, the whoosh of their waving signs still audible in the air.

There was a brief silence and then he spoke:

“Whoa.”

And the cheering started all over again.

Bernie Sanders, proud socialist, lifelong activist and long-shot for every office he has ever sought, has been trying on a new role: Favourite. The Vermont senator and consummate political outsider spent the weekend barnstorming across the Super Tuesday states, holding rallies in Boston, Los Angeles and Minnesota ahead of this week’s crucial slate of primaries. He now has more cash on hand (he raised US $49 million in February alone) than all his non-billionaire rivals for the nomination. He’s using that money to buy ads, not just in the Super Tuesday states that vote this week, including California, Texas and Massachusetts, but in later-voting states too. He’s looking to cement his lead and make himself all but unbeatable. If things go well for him Super Tuesday, that could even happen this week.

That isn’t to say the race is over. It’s not. Far from it. Joe Biden won a huge victory in South Carolina last Saturday. With former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg dropping out Sunday, Biden is settling in as the party’s anybody-but-Bernie pick.

And even if Sanders does enter the convention with the most pledged delegates, he isn’t guaranteed to walk out with the nomination. Party insiders are already musing about a messy floor fight to block his candidacy if he doesn’t come in with a clear majority of delegates. And Elizabeth Warren, Sanders’ chief progressive rival, has all but admitted that a convention fight is her best and probably only remaining chance to win.

Still, it’s a sign of how upside-down everything has become in politics that the idea of Bernie Sanders, presidential front-runner, doesn’t sound all that crazy anymore. He certainly acted the favourite in rallies across Massachusetts this weekend. In Springfield Friday and Boston Saturday, Sanders effectively ignored the other Democrats, reserving his attacks instead for Donald Trump. In a thick Bronx accent unleavened by his decades in Vermont, Sanders — a lively 78 years old — blasted the president as a fraud and a pathological liar (‘liyah’).

Everything Sanders said served to underline two messages: I’m going to be the nominee, and I’m going to beat Donald Trump.

What happens Tuesday will go a long way toward determining if the former is true. More than a third of all the delegates available in the race are up for grabs this week. Sanders is the favourite in California, is competitive in Texas and should pick up at least a plurality of the available delegates in six or seven of the other 13 state contests.

As for the latter, well, that’s complicated. Sitting inside a Bernie Sanders rally, it feels possible. But it always does inside a big event in a campaign that’s going well. Sanders has money. He has a massive, motivated organization. But more than anything he has the ability to make people believe, really believe, that what he’s saying is real. I asked dozens of his supporters this weekend ‘why him?’ And the answer I got, over and again, was consistency. Sanders has been the saying the same things, about income inequality, about health care and foreign policy, for decades, they told me. He was saying them before they were popular. He’s still saying them now. And that’s why they believe him.

That kind of consistency goes an incredibly long way in politics. It’s speaks to that rarest of political virtues: authenticity. Even now, when he’s in charge of a huge political machine, when he’s delivering a message-tested stump speech every day, Sanders sounds real. Part of it is the voice, that throaty croak. Part of it is the language. He still doesn’t talk like a politician. He doesn’t accuse Trump of telling mistruths. He calls him a “pathological liar” and a “hoax.”



Ironically, that same veneer of authenticity is a big reason why Trump is president. His base always believed he was real. Even when he was telling them the most outrageous lies, he never danced around or sounded political. “He tells it like it is,” is what his supporters would tell you. “He isn’t a politician.”

In 2016, voters felt like things were going very badly in America, and Trump never shied from that. He painted the country as a hellhole getting worse and his audience lapped it up. At his rallies, Sanders does his own version of the same thing. In fact, what unites the two men — both New Yorkers in their late 70s, either one of whom would have been written off even six years ago as a joke — is their unabashed willingness to say that things suck.

What separates them, though, is the cause. Trump blames outsiders: immigrants, refugees, globalists, “illegals.” Sanders puts the blame closer to home: big banks, billionaires, Super PACs and Trump himself.

Their rallies feel different, too. Trump events have a dark, carnival air. Sanders rallies have retained that genial hippy feel, down to the banjo opener and the crowds.

The night before, in Springfield, two hours before the rally was scheduled to start, the general admission line stretched from the arena entrance down a city block, around the corner of the building, down another block and around again. Jose Lopez, a car mechanic originally from Puerto Rico, was there by himself, in a big blue “Bernie” t-shirt. “The biggest thing, for me, is universal healthcare,” he said.

Lopez has health insurance through his work, but it isn’t great. If he broke his arm on the weekend, he said, he wouldn’t go to the emergency room. The co-pays are too high. Instead he’d wait to see his own doctor during the week. Lopez has close relatives and friends with no insurance at all. His mother has terminal cancer. She’s on Medicare. But the bills for her treatment, he said, are still adding up. If Sanders doesn’t win the nomination, Lopez might not vote at all, not for president. He didn’t in 2016.

Inside the event space, attached to a minor hockey arena, more than 4,000 people had gathered to hear Sanders speak. As a banjo player strummed on stage, Osa Adenomom, 17, leaned against a back wall, charging her phone. “Out of all the Democratic nominees, he’s been the most consistent,” she said. “There are videos of him from the ’80s, fighting for LGBT rights, fighting for women’s rights, African American rights, and the rights of marginalized people, and I really admire that.”



Angel Torres, who was born in New York, but lives now in Springfield, said he was there in part because he was tired of people telling him, since 2016, to go back to his country. “I’m in my country,” he said.

The truth is, no one really knows if Sanders can win. Not now, nine months before the election, before the actual campaign has even begun. On Friday night and again Saturday, Sanders ticked off a laundry list of national polls that show him beating Trump nationwide and in key swing states. But polls this far out don’t mean much. And anyone who claims to know now what the American electorate will do next November is either deluded or lying to seem smart.

Voters have changed, they’ve become less predictable, and not just in the United States. All over the democratic world, mainstream parties and politicians have receded over the past 10 years. The fringes, both left and right, have moved in to fill that open space. What was impossible 10 years ago, even five years ago, might not be impossible now. It was possible for Trump to get elected, after all. Is it any more impossible for an old socialist from Vermont to do the same thing?

On Saturday morning, a full hour before Sanders was scheduled to arrive, Brie DuMont was pressed against the front of the stage. Thousands of others were still filing in behind her.

DuMont, a 20-year-old studying industrial design, last saw Sanders in her hometown of Springfield four years ago. She got there late that day and ended up sitting in the nosebleeds. When she heard he was coming to Boston this week, she was determined to get a better view, even if that meant waking up at 5am and standing for hours in the freezing wind.

DuMont doesn’t have any qualms about Sanders’ electability. “Even though his opponents say he’s too progressive, I really feel like that’s what we need right now,” she said. “That’s the direction we need to head in. If we’re going to battle something like Trump, then we need this great big movement.”



Super Tuesday will be the biggest test yet for how ready that movement is, not just to win in one-off states, but to dominate in different markets with different makeups, all in one go. If he does well enough Tuesday, Sanders will almost certainly enter the Democratic convention in Milwaukee this July with a commanding delegate lead. If he falls short, it could set the party up for a protracted battle between Sanders and Biden, two white men who would each turn 80 in office if they won, and possibly Michael Bloomberg and Warren, too. Super Tuesday is a test of Sanders’ political machine, of his broad appeal and of the remaining limits, tattered and frayed though they might be, of what impossible means in politics now.

