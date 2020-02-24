🔥Bernie Sanders targeted by rivals amid fears socialist will hand victory to Donald Trump🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Moderate Democrats are aiming their fire at Bernie Sanders after his crushing Nevada primary victory, amid growing anxiety among the party’s establishment that nominating an avowed socialist will hand Donald Trump a second term.

The 78-year-old frontrunner’s rivals are expected to gang up on him at the next televised Democratic debate tomorrow night in a bid to slow his momentum.

Michael Bloomberg last night cancelled a planned event to focus on the head-to-head debate after the billionaire’s poor showing in last week’s TV debate, making clear Mr Sanders will be his main target.

His spokeswoman Galia Slain said: “The country can’t afford to let Bernie Sanders skate by another debate without a focus on his extreme record.”

Pete Buttigieg, the former Indiana mayor, hit out at Mr Sanders’s huge, Left-leaning and combative online following, saying Democrats need “to call people into our tent, not to call them names online”.

Speaking to a crowd of thousands yesterday in Arlington, Virginia, he said Democrats should nominate someone who will focus on “mobilising, not polarising the American majority… politics will be fierce sometimes, but it is not just combat”.

Moderates in the party are worried that Mr Sanders calling for a political “revolution” could trigger a decisive backlash in America’s heartland, driving voters away in the Congressional elections as well as in the presidential showdown with Mr Trump in November.

“I think it would be a real burden for us,” said South Carolina congressman Jim Clyburn, the top-ranking black Democrat in Congress. Mr Clyburn, expected to endorse former vice-president Joe Biden this week, said he feared Mr Sanders’s rise as “a self-proclaimed democratic socialist” will hurt Democrats in areas where jobs are in jeopardy.

South Carolina, the next state to vote in the primaries, could be crucial. Mr Sanders was trounced there in 2016 and a win would continue his momentum into “Super Tuesday” on March 3, when 14 states vote. Another poor result for Mr Biden could sink his White House bid.

Dan Pfeiffer, an ex-adviser to Barack Obama, said if no candidates drop out before Super Tuesday and moderates still split the voting, Mr Sanders looked likely to win the Democrat nomination.