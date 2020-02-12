🔥Bernie Sanders takes early lead in New Hampshire primary as Joe Biden trails in fifth🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Bernie Sanders took an early lead in New Hampshire’s Democratic presidential primary as former front-runner Joe Biden trailed badly in fifth place.

With 14 percent of precincts reporting on Tuesday night in the second contest of the battle to find a nominee to face Donald Trump, Mr Sanders led with 28.4 per cent.

Pete Buttigieg, the moderate former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, had 22.2 per cent.

US Senator Amy Klobuchar, looking for a breakthrough after a strong debate performance on Friday, was in third with 20.5 per cent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden during a visit to a polling station on the day of New Hampshire’s primary (REUTERS)

Mr Biden, the former vice president, was a distant fifth in the early results with 8.5 per cent, behind US Senator Elizabeth Warren with 9.4 per cent.

The Democrats seeking the right to challenge Mr Trump in the November 3 election have raced through the small New England state for a week.

Democratic US presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks at her primary night rally in Manchester, New Hampshire (REUTERS)

They have all made their case for why they would be the best choice to beat Republican president Mr Trump.

Results began rolling in quickly after polls closed, and Democrats in New Hampshire were confident they would have smoother sailing than in Iowa.

In Iowa, there were embarrassing technical problems that sparked delays in vote-counting and the release of results for days.

Mr Buttigieg narrowly beat Mr Sanders in the first race, but both campaigns have asked for a partial recanvass of the results.

Voters in New Hampshire chose a candidate from a ballot with 33 names, including candidates who dropped out weeks ago.

But it did not include former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire who is not competing in any states before the 14 Super Tuesday primaries on March 3.

Mr Sanders had taken a lead in recent opinion polls in New Hampshire despite a barrage of criticism from rivals who warned his far-left views would lead the party to defeat against Mr Trump.

Mr Buttigieg also has gotten a bump in polls after his narrow disputed win in Iowa.

Pete Buttigieg takes a selfie with supporters (Getty Images)

His supporters greeted him at a Manchester polling place before dawn, waving blue and yellow “Pete 2020” campaign signs and chanting “President Pete.”

“It feels good out here,” Mr Buttigieg said, smiling as reporters asked how he thought he would fare.

After Iowa and New Hampshire, small and rural states with predominantly white populations, the race will move on to more diverse battlegrounds that pose new tests.

Up next will be the February 22 caucuses in Nevada, which has a large Latino population, and the February 29 primary in South Carolina, which has a large African-American population.

Mr Biden in particular is banking on South Carolina, where he has enjoyed strong support among African-American voters.

He served as vice president for eight years under Barack Obama, the first black US president.

Support for Mr Biden has tumbled nationally since his poor performance in Iowa. He had said he might suffer another weak finish in New Hampshire.