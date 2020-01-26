🔥Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg lead in New Hampshire: poll🔥

January 26, 2020 | 1: 12pm

Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Bernie Sanders are leading the pack in the New Hampshire Democratic presidential primary race, a poll released Sunday shows.

Sanders, who’s from neighboring Vermont, has the support of 22 percent of likely Democratic primary voters in the Granite State, while Buttigieg, the mayor of South Bend, Ind., comes in second with 17 percent, the NBC News/Marist poll found.

Rounding out the top four are former Vice President Biden at 15 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 13 percent.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota received 10 percent, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii got 6 percent and entrepreneur Andrew Yang got 5 percent.

The remaining Democratic candidates finished below Yang.

In a hypothetical matchup against President Trump, Buttigieg beats the president by 10 percentage points — 51 percent to 41 percent — among registered voters.

Biden and Sanders top the president by 8 percentage points at 51 percent to 43 percent, and Warren leads Trump by 4 percentage points – 48 percent to 44 percent.

Hillary Clinton won New Hampshire in 2016 by 3,000 votes.

New Hampshire’s primary election is Feb. 11.

The poll was conducted between Jan. 20-23 among 2,223 registered voters and has a plus/minus margin of error of 2.6 percentage points.

The poll of 697 likely Democratic voters is plus/minus 4.5 percentage points.