Bernie Sanders, Jill Biden rev up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

1 of 5

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Jill Biden, wife of the Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden, speaks at an event on Monday, March 9, 2020 to campaign at the Cheshire Inn in Clayton for her husband before Tuesday’s Missouri primary. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders brought his presidential campaign to St. Louis on Monday, revving up supporters and imploring them to help “reinvigorate democracy” ahead of Missouri’s Democratic primary on Tuesday.“To reinvigorate democracy we need to activate our people,” Sanders told supporters at the Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis. “A lot of people in this country — this is a sign of a serious problem — have given up on the political process.“What our job is is to bring people into the political process so that we can create a government that works for working families, not just the 1 percent,” Sanders said. Sanders spoke for about 40 minutes in St. Louis.On Tuesday, 68 delegates will be at stake in Missouri: 44 will be awarded based on performance in each congressional district, and the remaining 24 will be apportioned based on the state’s popular vote.As of Monday afternoon, former Vice President Joe Biden had 664 delegates, and Sanders, 573, according to an Associated Press delegate tracker.

Will Missouri Democrats once again divide their votes between the top contenders, or will one candidate break through with a decisive win?

In 2016, Sanders lost Missouri’s primary to former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton by about 1,600 votes. This year, Sanders faces Biden and 20 other candidates on the ballot, most no longer running. Biden held a rally at Kiener Plaza downtown on Saturday.The Sanders campaign said Monday afternoon that 2,850 people had attended the speech.Sanders jabbed Biden for voting for the war in Iraq, and for supporting “disastrous” trade agreements and “Wall Street bailouts.” He said he would back Biden, however, if the former vice president wins the Democratic nomination.Sanders said he would win in November by advocating for an agenda that “works for all of us.” He said the federal government should raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, ensure access to health care and equal pay for equal work, make unions easier to join, and rebuild the country’s “crumbling infrastructure.”Sanders also said the United States should triple funding for low-income schools, and end the “very destructive” war on drugs by legalizing marijuana.“We’ve got to work aggressively to expunge the records of those arrested,” Sanders said.He also said his administration would propose strong measures to deal with gun violence.“Our administration will bring forth the strongest gun safety legislation ever proposed in the United States,” Sanders said.Before the speech, St. Louis Alderman Megan Green, D-15th Ward, said Sanders would fight for issues with resonance in Missouri, such as ensuring abortion access and outlawing “right to work” laws, which ban the collection of union dues as a condition of employment.“We need a president who is going to ban ‘right to work’ nationally,” Green said of the law Missouri voters struck down in 2018.St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones, who narrowly lost the 2017 race for mayor, said she was known as “the people’s mayor” in introducing herself to the crowd. She rebutted Sanders’ critics who say he would be “too risky” in a general election against President Donald Trump.“Right now is not the time for incrementalism,” Jones said.Jones had previously backed Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren in the primary, but she dropped out of the race last week.“In 2015 he was saying Black Lives Matter when other people were calling us terrorists, when other candidates were saying ‘All Lives Matter,’” said Cori Bush, an activist involved in the Ferguson protests who is running against U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay in the August Democratic primary.Mike McKeown, a 33-year-old web designer from Kirkwood, said he was impressed by Sanders’ Medicare for All plan, an expansion of the public health insurance program that would cover everyone in America, according to Sanders’ campaign website.“We have a huge problem with uninsured and under-insured people,” McKeown said outside the Stifel Theatre. “That’s just not right in the richest country in the world.”Jill Biden at the CheshireLater Monday, former Second Lady Jill Biden spoke to a room of supporters at the Cheshire hotel, which straddles the boundaries of St. Louis and St. Louis County.Members of the International Association of Firefighters union flanked Biden and waved yellow yard signs as she addressed the crowd. The campaign said about 380 people attended the event.Biden, who spoke for about 20 minutes, said her husband had a track record of accomplishments — including securing votes for the Affordable Care Act — and said he would assemble a “winning coalition” to win races up and down the ballot this November.”With Joe at the top of the ticket, Democrats in the most liberal cities and the most conservative ones will be able to run with him, not run away from him,” Biden said in an implicit jab at Sanders.Former state Rep. Stacey Newman, D-Richmond Heights, said gun violence prevention had always been her top issue as a public official. She originally backed California Sen. Kamala Harris in the primary, and then former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.She said Biden has long worked on gun violence prevention, and said he had the best chance of beating Trump in November.Bree Bowen of St. Louis also attended Biden’s speech. She described herself as a moderate Democrat who had supported Pete Buttigieg until he dropped out of the race and endorsed Biden. Bowen said Biden “has a better chance of uniting our party” than Sanders.

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Thousands of supporters attended a rally for Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Missouri State Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis waves to the crowd before speaking at a rally for Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. acknowledges the crowd who was brought to their feet at the end of his speech during a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Supporter Clare Dudoit frowns as she finds out she won’t be allowed to bring the sign she made for Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. inside the rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. speaks at a campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Bernie Sanders revs up supporters in St. Louis ahead of Tuesday’s presidential primary

Cori Bush sparks up the a crowd before Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. takes the stage at a Sanders campaign rally at the Stifel Theatre on Monday, March 9, 2020, in downtown St. Louis. The Missouri presidential primary is Tuesday, March 10. Bush is a nurse, single mother, ordained pastor and community activist running for US Congress in Missouri’s 1st District. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

The former vice president spoke to several hundred people at a rally aimed at boosting turnout for the Missouri presidential primary on Tuesday.

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney has said the city can’t ‘arrest or prosecute’ its way out of its crime problem.

The former vice president is scheduled to hold a rally Saturday, but the location has not yet been announced.

Transgender men, women and children, as well as their families, doctors and advocates, stridently oppose measures to ban hormone therapies.

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.

Council members said the Page administration didn’t tell them how a new contract with 800 officers would impact the fund

Sen. John Rizzo, D-Kansas City, will take over as minority leader

Alderman Larry Arnowitz, who abruptly resigned Tuesday afternoon, has turned himself in to federal authorities Wednesday, officials said.