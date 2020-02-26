🔥Bernie Sanders faces onslaught from Democrat rivals in debate ahead of 'Super Tuesday'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination have rounded on front-runner Bernie Sanders in a chaotic debate ahead of a “Super Tuesday” of primaries and caucuses.

The Vermont senator was the focus of much discussion during the heated clash in Charleston, South Carolina on Tuesday night. Hopefuls sought to make themselves the alternative to Mr Sanders in the debate which comes a week before 14 states go to the polls.

Pete Buttigieg pointed to Mr Sanders’s self-described democratic socialism and his recent comments expressing admiration for Cuban dictator Fidel Castro’s push for education.

He said: “I am not looking forward to a scenario where it comes down to Donald Trump with his nostalgia for the social order of the 1950s and Bernie Sanders with a nostalgia for the revolutionary politics of the 1960s.”

Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders during Tuesday night’s debate (AP)

In one of the earliest exchanges, Mike Bloomberg referenced reports suggesting that Mr Sanders’ campaign was benefitting from Russian interference in the 2020 primary.

“Russia is helping you get elected, so you will lose to him [Mr Trump]” Bloomberg told Sanders, in an early attempt to recover from his disastrous first debate performance last week, as members of the audience jeered.

Mr Bloomberg is not on the ballot in South Carolina but is seeking to make gains in the 16 states and territories voting next Tuesday.

Mr Sanders fought back throughout the night, pointing to polls that showed him beating the Republican president.

He added: “I’m hearing my name mentioned a little bit tonight. I wonder why?”

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who is seeking a strong win in South Carolina to keep his campaign afloat, argued only he has the experience to lead in the world, while Amy Klobuchar repeatedly contended that she alone could win the votes of battleground state moderates.

Mr Biden has called South Carolina his “firewall,” even before his dismal finishes in Iowa and New Hampshire. If he gets the breakthrough he needs, it probably won’t be because of a sterling debate performance.

Pressed on whether he’d drop out if he doesn’t win Saturday, he declared: “I’m going to win South Carolina.”