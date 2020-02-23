🔥Bernie Sanders cements primary lead in Democratic race after Nevada win🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Bernie Sanders has won Nevada’s presidential primary election as he cemented his status as the Democratic front-runner after strong showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The 78-year-old, a self-described socialist, pulled further away from his moderate rivals with support from the state’s large Latino community.

Mr Sanders quickly took his campaign to Texas on Saturday to rally supporters ahead of Super Tuesday next week.

Speaking to a crowd in El Paso, he called President Donald Trump “a pathological liar” and accused him of “running a corrupt administration”.

“When we come together there is nothing we can’t accomplish,” Mr Sanders added.

The win builds on the Vermont senator’s triumph in New Hampshire’s primary earlier this month, which followed his provisional tie for first with Pete Buttigieg in Iowa.

Nevada’s population, which aligns more with the US as a whole than the opening elections in Iowa and New Hampshire, is 29 per cent Latino, 10 per cent black and 9 per cent Asian American and Pacific Islander.

The vote comes at a critical moment for the Democratic Party as half a dozen more moderate candidates savage one another for the chance to emerge as the preferred alternative to Mr Sanderss.

Those battling it out are searching for the momentum that will come with being one of the top candidates heading into South Carolina next and then Super Tuesday on March 3, though Mr Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden trail far behind Mr Sanders.

The ultimate winner will represent Democrats on the ballot against Mr Trump in November with the White House incumbent not facing a contest in Nevada for his party’s nomination.