🔥Berlin shooting: One dead and four injured after gunman opens fire outside music venue🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A man has been killed and four people have been injured after a shooting outside a music venue in Berlin.

Authorities said one or more people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, near Potsdamer Platz in the centre of the capital, before fleeing the scene.

A 42-year-old man was killed, a spokeswoman for prosecutors in the city said.

Four other people were injured, some seriously.

According to police one person was killed (AP)

The spokeswoman could not confirm whether the injuries were caused by the gunfire.

Investigators do not yet have any indication about the motive for the shooting but it does not appear to be terrorism-related, she added.

The incident took place in a square in front of the Tempodrom as a Turkish comedy night was being staged inside.

Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.