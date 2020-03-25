🔥Berklee College of Music students perform huge virtual orchestra of 'Love Sweet Love' in self-quarantine🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

If you need a good cry, watch these self-quarantined Berklee College of Music students sing ‘What The World Needs Now’ in quarantine.

If Gal Gadot’s ‘Imagine’ got it wrong, these students – all playing their parts and coming together from their bedrooms – get it so right.

The concert is a sweet performance of Burt Bacharach/Hal David’s ‘What The World Needs Now’ by students now scattered across the globe, all gathered together as a virtual orchestra.

The concert was courtesy of South Florida’s Shelbie Rassler, a senior composition major at Boston Conservatory at Berklee.

She organized the whole endeavor online, with her classmates providing vocals and music from all over.

You can visit her Instagram for more out of the box, at-home performances, like a recent cover of Zendaya’s Euphoria song ‘All For Us.’

In the YouTube blurb for the song, which has already accrued more than 150,000 views, she writes, “Just a little something to brighten your day. What started as an idea on my flight home from college ended in a collaboration with some of the most incredible people. I couldn’t be more grateful. Please share to help us promote positivity and optimism while we need it most.”

Bacharach even provided a comment to NPR, writing, that he was “very proud and honored to see and hear my song performed by these extremely talented students from the Berklee School of Music. It’s great seeing them find ways to be creative and stay connected to each other while maintaining social distance.”