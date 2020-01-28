🔥Benjamin Netanyahu indicted on corruption charges after withdrawing immunity bid🔥

January 28, 2020 | 7: 41am

Hours after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu withdrew his immunity request, the country’s attorney general filed an indictment Tuesday charging the embattled leader in three corruption cases.

Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit filed the indictment with the Jerusalem District Court charging Netanyahu with bribery, fraud and breach of trust, according to the Jerusalem Post.

Mandelblit announced his final indictment on Nov. 21, but could not file it until the prime minister’s immunity request process was concluded. Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

“In accordance with the provisions of the Knesset Immunity Law, their rights and obligations, the indictment was not submitted to the court, in order to allow a hearing on the PM’s request for immunity,” the indictment states.

“Following the Prime Minister’s announcement today that he is withdrawing his request for immunity from the Knesset, we are updating that the indictment was filed shortly before the Jerusalem District Court, as required by law.”

Netanyahu withdrew his request for immunity from prosecution just hours before the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, was scheduled to hold a vote on the request.

Tuesday’s filing could impact the March 2 election — the third in less than a year — and change the course of negotiations over forming a new government and who will become the new prime minister.

Netanyahu, who is visiting Washington ahead of the launch of President Trump’s long-anticipated peace plan, said in a statement that he “decided not to let this dirty game continue.”

“In this fateful hour for the people of Israel, when I am in the United States on a historic mission to design the permanent borders of Israel and ensure our security for decades to come, the Knesset is expected to start another spectacle in the circus of removing immunity,” Netanyahu wrote.

The Knesset was widely expected to reject Netanyahu’s immunity request, which would have dealt a huge blow to the prime minister ahead of the elections.

Donald Trump (left) and Benjamin Netanyahu AP

Netanyahu’s Likud party was planning to boycott Tuesday’s Knesset session.

Trump — who has been impeached in the House of Representatives and is on trial in the Senate on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress — appears poised to offer Netanyahu some needed help in the form of the most generous US peace proposal ever.

Netanyahu’s chief political opponent, Benny Gantz, who leads the Blue and White party, said in a statement that “Netanyahu is going to trial — we must go forward.”

“Nobody could run a country and simultaneously manage three serious criminal charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust,” Gantz added.

Ayman Odeh, leader of the Joint List of Arab parties in the Knesset, said “the path to trial is paved and no diplomatic public relations stunt in the world” would prevent him from being brought to justice.

In the so-called “Case 4000,” the most serious of the three, he faces a charge of bribery for allegedly influencing regulatory decisions that netted hundreds of millions of dollars for a telecom giant in exchange for positive coverage on its subsidiary news site Walla.

The allegations involve his “bribe-based relationship” with Shaul Elovitch, the Bezeq company’s controlling shareholder. Mandelblit also intends to charge Elovitch with bribery, according to the Times of Israel.

A view of the Knesset plenum during a discussion on the establishment of a committee to examine Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s legal immunity request EPA

In “Case 1000,” where Netanyahu is accused of accepting gifts and benefits worth about $300,000 from business executives — including Israeli-born Hollywood producer Arnon Milchan — in return for political favors, he faces charges of fraud and breach of trust. Milchan will not be charged.

And in “Case 2000,” Netanyahu faces charges of fraud and breach of trust for allegedly agreeing with newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth’s publisher Arnon Mozes to promote a bill to restrict the circulation of the daily’s main competitor, Israel Hayom, in exchange for favorable coverage. Mozes will be charged with bribery.

Netanyahu and Trump are scheduled to meet Tuesday afternoon at the White House for the peace plan’s announcement.

With Post wires