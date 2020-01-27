🔥Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-CAA Resolution, Fourth State To Do So🔥

Mamata Banerjee also dubbed the BJP “Brand Ambassador of Pakistan”. (File)

New Delhi:

Bengal became the fourth state today to pass a resolution against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act, with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dubbing the BJP “Brand Ambassador of Pakistan”. Similar resolutions have already been passed by Left-ruled Kerala and Congress-ruled Punjab and Rajasthan.

“In Bengal, we will not allow CAA, NRC (National Register of Citizens) and NPR (National Population Register)… Today, people are scared that they may have to leave this country. They are queuing up for all kinds of cards,” said the Chief Minister in her address at the state assembly.