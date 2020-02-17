BenFred’s 5: Manfred’s claims of sign-stealing transparency fall short

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

John Raoux

Five quick thoughts from sports columnist Ben Frederickson about MLB commissioner Rob Manfred’s latest comments on baseball’s electronic sign-stealing scandal . . . 1. Manfred’s claim of transparency fall shortWell, at least Rob Manfred’s spring-training rounds with reporters are going a little better than Houston Astros media day.Emphasis on a little.Manfred sat down for a lengthy chat with ESPN. Then came his annual meeting with reporters in Florida before the start of spring training. His handling of Houston’s electronic sign-stealing scandal was the primary topic in both settings. A few thoughts after listening to both . . . Manfred remains adamant that his report made available the facts of the investigation. He wants that to be praised. Disagree with his ruling if you like, but he wants us to applaud him for providing the facts.“I thought that the report gave people a transparent account of what went on,” he said. “We put people in position to make their own judgments about the behavior that went on.”One problem.Manfred kind of tried, but did not really succeed in clearing up how he got from accusing former Astros general manager Jeff Luhnow of knowing about the electronic sign-stealing scandal in a January letter sent to Luhnow, but not including any of that that information in his final ruling. Manfred said the letter sent to Luhnow, first reported on by The Wall Street Journal, was a charge letter that was meant to include, “kind of the most negative interpretation of the facts from that individual’s perspective.”“One of the problems with that letter is people have mischaracterized it, sort of as, they had decided by this date that “X” was fact,” Manfred said. “We were kind of putting out an indictment, if you’ll let me use the analogy, and giving Luhnow, (former Astros manager A.J.) Hinch an opportunity to respond to what we think we had found.”Luhnow must have pushed back pretty convincingly to land just a one-season ban, and to convince Manfred to state in his ruling that the sign-stealing effort was a “player-driven” ordeal. Meanwhile Astros owner Jim Crane said the sign-stealing was “leader driven” during Houston’s press conference. And Crane continues to keep on the payroll at least two officials named by the Wall Street Journal —Tom Koch-Weser and Derek Vigoa — as having direct input on the sign-stealing system.“They were relatively junior employees,” Manfred said. “They were caught in a situation where they had player pressure, no support from the field manager in terms of doing the right thing, no support from the genereal manager in terms of doing the right thing.”So, was it player-driven or leader-driven?And why did Manfred leave the multiple claims of Luhnow’s involvement out of the final report?“You always have to make a judgement as to how much you are going to conclude,” Manfred said. “142 pages of stuff is not realistic.”Why not?True transparency would mean releasing all of the information discovered in the investigation.

2. Tough talk about stripping title means little nowA popular takeaway from Manfred’s ESPN interview was that he seriously considered stripping the 2017 Astros of their World Series championship.”In the context of my original decision, something that we talked about and analyzed extensively,” Manfred said. “A big topic of conversation between me and my senior staff.”I agree with Manfred’s conclusion. Baseball, unlike college basketball, remembers when champions are tainted. The 2017 Astros will forever be remembered as cheaters, and letting them keep their tarnished trophy guarantees that. That championship is empty, but so is Manfred’s after-the-fact claim that he considered stripping the title. He didn’t do it. Who cares if he considered it?3. One quote that won’t go awayManfred committed a costly unforced error when he characterized the Commissioner’s Trophy – you know, the one named after the position he holds – as, “a piece of metal.”That will be remembered.4. Astros could wind up with an edgeManfred caught a ton of heat because he granted Astros players immunity from punishment if they spilled the beans on sign-stealing.He caught more heat when he suggested Astros players facing questions during spring training —something the team is already starting to stiff-arm after its horrible media day disaster — is a significant punishment.He will catch even more heat if his plan to protect Astros players from hit-by-pitch retribution turns into an Astros advantage.Prepare for pitchers who hit Astros batters to be punished, whether the pitch was intentional or not.“Simply not appropriate to express frustration you have growing out of the Astros’ situation by putting someone physically at risk by throwing at them,” Manfred said. “It’s simply not acceptable.”Predictably, this will mean pitchers who accidentally hit Astros players will be treated as mercenaries. If I’m a Houston batter, I’m crowding the plate in 2020. Manfred just said he has my back.5. Manfred is moving onBaseball fans have more questions now than ever before, but don’t expect many more answers from Manfred.He waited about five questions into his Florida presser before attempting to steer the conversation elsewhere.The discussion will continue without him.“It’s sad for baseball,” baseball’s superstar Mike Trout told reporters Monday in Arizona. “It’s tough. They cheated. I don’t agree with the punishments, the players not getting anything. It was a player driven thing. It sucks too because guys careers have been affected. A lot of people lost jobs. It was tough. Me going up the plate knowing what was coming? It would be fun up there.”

