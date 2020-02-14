BenFred’s 5: First-time All-Star Tatum just keeps getting better

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after his basket in the second overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Elise Amendola

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing:1. Tatum’s third NBA season is becoming his best yet You know Jayson Tatum had a big night when his mentor starts tweeting.“Jay don’t show em everything!!!” Washington Wizards star Brad Beal posted Thursday, after his fellow St. Louis native Jayson Tatum finished off the Los Angeles Clippers in a double-overtime thriller in Boston.Thirty-nine points. Nine rebounds.Tatum shot 61 percent from the field. He sank five of 10 threes. The first-time All-Star spent 48 minutes on the court, refusing to let his Celtics enter the All-Star break with a loss.Mission accomplished.Tatum’s Celtics outlasted Kawhi Leonard’s Clippers in a 141-133 double OT win.“A guy I watch film on a lot, I have been watching film of him since I was in high school,” Tatum, 21, told reporters about Leonard, 28, after the win. “Obviously, he’s one of the best players in the league, probably top two, top three players, so you know you want those ones, just to compete against a guy like that who has accomplished so much in this league, just try to make it tough.”Speaking of film, Landry Shamet is going to want to burn the tape from Thursday night. He received the short straw of trying to stop Tatum. When he gave Tatum an inch, Tatum shot over his head. When he closed the gap, Tatum left him guarding air.Speaking of Leonard, he scored 28 points. That’s usually what he averages in regulation. He shot 37 percent from the field and made one of six threes. He averages percentages of 46.3 (field goal) and 37.4 (three).What happened?Tatum’s defense against Leonard happened.“He wants the challenge,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said in his post-game media session. “Nobody respects Kawhi more than Jayson and appreciates him more than Jayson. He is going to play his heart out against him on both ends of the court because he knows if you don’t you get embarrassed pretty easily. I thought he did a really good job. You just try and make those shots as tough as possible. When Jayson is able to challenge shots his length is a factor. He did that on a lot of occasions and Kawhi still hit a few, as did the other guys. He played a good two-way game and has been a good two-way player all year. I think that is what makes us feel really comfortable. He was playing at an all-star level on both ends of the court.”Added fellow Celtics All-Star Kemba Walker in an interview with The Boston Globe: “He was incredible. “He made every right play. He made every big shot.”Well, almost every one.

Get all the Cardinals coverage from Ben Frederickson with our best subscription offer for the season. Your subscription includes unlimited coverage, faster loading pages and our daily e-edition.

Tatum missed a potential game-winner that could have kept the Celtics from needing a second overtime, but who’s counting? A Tatum drive in the second OT turned into a layup that put the Celtics ahead by four with two minutes to go. A Gordon Hayward 3-pointer made it five with a minute and a half left. The assist on that shot? Tatum.This is the fourth time since the calendar flipped to 2020 that he’s scored more than 30 points in a game.He’s now averaging career-highs in minutes (34.1), points (22.4), rebounds (6.9), assists (2.9) and steals (1.4) during his third season in the league.His Celtics, sitting in third place in the Eastern Conference, have now won 11 of their last 13.“He’s been great,” Hayward told reporters. “He really put us on his back tonight, especially when some of us had an off shooting night, so he’s been tremendous out here. We need to keep him playing like that.”If we’ve learned anything by now, it’s that Tatum will find a way to play better.2. Beal deserved betterOne quick note on the previously mentioned Brad Beal. I’m not sure how the NBA has an All-Star game if he is not included. Someone explain this to me. I know his team stinks. The Wizards are 20-33. But is Beal, a two-time All-Star, not playing against NBA defenders while he’s doing everything possible to change that? Is it Beal’s fault John Wall is hurt? Beal is fifth —FIFTH — in the league in scoring, averaging a career-high 29.1 points. Players one through four on the scoring list are All-Stars. Players six through 10 on the scoring list are All-Stars. But not Beal? That’s bogus. Beal is about to make history by becoming the player with the highest scoring average to miss the All-Star game. What a shame. And for those who will argue, “Well, who should be left off to make a spot for Beal?”, here’s your answer — any one of the guys who is not a top-five scorer.3. Unpleasant context for Sanford’s big game Zach Sanford’s four-goal game Thursday night in Las Vegas marked just the seventh time the Blues have had a player score four or more in a game. This was the first time one of those games ended in a loss.No NHL player has scored more than four goals in a game this season. Sanford is one of five players to score four. That group consists of Jack Eichel, Anthony Mantha, James Neal, David Pastrnak and now Sanford. But Sanford is the only player in the group who did not get to celebrate the accomplishment after a win.In the past decade, a player has scored four or more goals in a game just 35 times. Unless I missed one, the Blues are just the fourth team to lose one of those games. Brutal.4. Burroughs, Lutheran North debate continues Thanks to the good folks at “Donnybrook” for the lively discussion of a recent column topic. The debate about John Burroughs dropping Lutheran North in football continues. I’ve had many productive conversations with readers on the issue. I’ve also heard plenty of bogus excuses defending Burroughs’ decision. Those arguing “player safety” as their reason don’t get to play the “transfer” card. Pick one, please. And know that Burroughs coach John Merritt and at least one notable former Burroughs player wanted the series to continue.”Sad to see this as a former Bomber,” tweeted former Burroughs player Jake Bain. “I loved the storied rivalry between the two schools. Instead of dropping good teams, let’s strengthen the program and get back to the Bomber way. Hopefully this game will come back soon.”5. Albert answers, but do you believe him? Give Jeff Albert some credit for finally answering the questions that have hovered above the Cardinals hitting coach since his former team, the Houston Astros, have been consumed by the electronic sign-stealing scandal. Albert needed to answer questions. He did. What he has to understand is those answers are really hard to believe. Albert’s claim is the same one the Cardinals shared during Winter Warm-Up. He says not only was he not involved in wrongdoing, but that he did not know it was happening. That’s hard to buy, considering he was in the dugout during the 2018 sesaon, working closely with the replay-room employees and players who were breaking rules during the 2018 season. There is no proof available right now that says Albert is being untruthful. The Cardinals are clearly buying his story. If something comes out that proves otherwise, a lot of people are going to look bad.

Teams within conferences rise and fall. Coaches, players and school leaders enjoy the highs and work hard to end the lows. At least that’s how it used to be.

Are you following this Mookie Betts mess? You better believe Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty is.

Sports columnist Ben Frederickson offers five quick takes on the BattleHawks’ debut. Most notable: STL might have one of the XFL’s best QBs.

Are you following this Mookie Betts mess? You better believe Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty is.

Commissioner has fallen short in multiple ways in his handling of the Astros’ scandal.

Keeping him out until the playoffs begin would let the club use a loophole to strengthen their team in a way not available to most competitors.

Also among columnist Ben Frederickson’s five topics that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing: Should Cuonzo Martin shake up his staff?

Columnist Ben Frederickson takes Cardinals, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments in his weekly chat.

A team that has handled every bit of adversity thrown at it during its rise under coach Craig Berube has encountered its biggest obstacle yet.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after his basket in the second overtime of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)