BenFred’s 5: First impressions of your undefeated St. Louis BattleHawks

Battlehawks defensive lineman Dewayne Hendrix, center, sacks Dallas’ Philip Nelson in the first half of an XFL game on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Globe Life Park in Arlington. (Smiley N. Pool, The Dallas Morning News)

Sports columnist Ben Frederickson offers five quick takes on the BattleHawks’ debut1. St. Louis has a QBBattleHawks QB Jordan Ta’amu completed 20 of his 27 passes for 209 yards in Sunday’s 15-9 road win against the Dallas Renegades. Ta’amu fired a nine-yard touchdown pass to put his team ahead for good in the fourth quarter. He aired it out for a perfectly placed 28-yard connection on one of the rare deep balls he was allowed to throw. He avoided throwing a single interception. And he showed off his mobility, breaking out of the pocket multiple times when the defense backed off, including once for a 37-yard gain. It would be nice to see BattleHawks offensive coordinator Chuck Long let his quarterback take more shots downfield. Ta’amu’s legs will be even more dangerous if defenses have to respect the deep ball.Ta’amu did a great job of running, but not being reckless. He stepped out of bounds or slid when he knew he had made the most out of each run. He’s smart, and he can throw — if the team lets him.The XFL seems to offer improved QB play compared to the now defunct Alliance league, and Ta’amu looks like one of the better QBs in this league.2. Good thing St. Louis has a backup running backOne only needed to look at the BattleHawks draft board to see that the run game was going to be important for St. Louis’ team despite a pass-happy league. Former Texas A&M and NFL running back Christine Michael was the first non-quarterback drafted by the BattleHawks. He was far from the best running back on the field Sunday. Michael netted zero yards on seven carries and never had a run longer than three. Matt Jones became the featured back as the game went along, and unless Michael’s lack of explosiveness and speed suddenly change, I imagine it will stay that way.

3. The defense looked impressiveThings might have been a bit different if Dallas starting quarterback Landry Jones had not been stuck on the sideline with a knee injury, but you can only judge what you see, and the BattleHawks defense looked stout, limiting Dallas to 267 yards and a one third-down conversion in 10 attempts.The biggest play in the game was Will Hill’s late interception of backup Dallas quarterback Philip Nelson. The defense totaled four sacks, four quarterback hurries and seven tackles for loss. Dallas did not have a rusher gain more than 30 yards. A receiver did not gain more than 45.That’ll work.4. Some things to clean upThe BattleHawks were penalized eight times for 78 yards in their debut. Lots of false starts. Something to work on.5. I’ll keep watchingLook, this was not football reinvented. BattleHawks coach Jonathan Hayes seems more interested in keeping things conservative than airing it out and going crazy. We didn’t see the tiered extra-point system have much impact. The league’s attempts to make the return game a bigger part of things didn’t really work out this week, either. But it was just the first game. Players and coaches and officials were still getting used to the new rules. I love that fans get to listen in on the process as officials determine if a call should be overturned. College football and the NFL should adopt that approach. Things should settle in now that everyone has a game beneath their belts. Regardless, the BattleHawks have an entertaining, talented QB and became the only team in the league to win a road game. Sure, Dallas was without its starting QB. Dallas was also favored to win the league. In a debut weekend that seems to be receiving mostly favorable reviews nationally, the BattleHawks kept a growing fan base back home on board.

