BenFred’s 5: Elway locked in on Lock; MLB should postpone Cards-Cubs in London; Joe Buck needs your help

Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock throws passes during MU’s pro scouting day Thursday in Columbia, Mo., where representatives from all 32 NFL teams were on hand to scout 18 of MU’s draft-eligible players. (Zach Bland, Mizzou Athletics)

Zach Bland, Mizzou Athletics

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing: 1. Elway is all-in on Lock, and it showsI will not forget the day I saw John Elway lock eyes on his future franchise quarterback.Sharing a Memorial Stadium press box with the legendary quarterback turned Broncos president of football operations back in November 2018, it was clear that Elway was studying Missouri’s quarterback.Elway’s eyes never left Drew Lock. He observed how Lock played, sure. But he also watched Lock before and after the play, during timeouts, and how Lock interacted with teammates on the sideline while the Tigers put a thumping on Arkansas.The memory came rushing back when the Broncos stopped Lock’s draft nosedive by selecting him 42nd overall in 2019. It came rushing back when Lock finally broke through last season, winning four of his five starts for Denver. It came rushing back during a review of the Broncos offseason to this point.“I’m excited about him,” Elway told reporters at the NFL combine. “We’ve got to continue to get better around him and give him an opportunity to be successful.”The unstoppable NFL offseason is pretty much the last American sports wheel left spinning, and it keeps churning out good news for Lock.Elway is making it clear once again. He’s all in on Drew.Check out Denver’s recent transactions: • The Broncos cut quarterback Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl MVP they traded for in 2019 and insisted was the first option over Lock. The herniated disk Flacco suffered halfway through last season opened the door for Lock.• The Broncos signed free-agent quarterback Jeff Driskel. Not to compete with Lock. To back up Lock.• The Broncos signed offensive guard/center Graham Glasgow, who was believed to be one of the best free-agent lineman available. They should also benefit from the return of now-healthy tackle Ja’Wuan James this season.• The Broncos signed running back Melvin Gordon to split reps with Phillip Lindsay.• The Broncos signed tight end Nick Vannett.• The Broncos have 10 draft picks, including five in the first three rounds, and seem to be slotting a receiver and another offensive lineman at or near the top of their wish list.Elway isn’t just big on Lock. He’s making the kind of moves that could help the former Tiger win big.2. Time to postpone the London series, MLBI don’t know why Major League Baseball is waiting to postpone the Cardinals’ series against the Cubs in London.The London Series, scheduled for June 13-14, is still on, at least officially. Why?MLB has cancelled the Mexico series between the Padres and the Diamondbacks in Mexico City (April 18-19) along with the Puerto Rico Series between the Mets and the Marlins (April 28-30). Right now, we don’t know if baseball will be taking place in America in mid-June, and we are still supposed to be looking forward to an international series?Is MLB following what is happening with the 2020 Olympics? The International Olympic Committee is under mounting pressure from its own athletes to postpone the Tokyo Games. The Tokyo Games are not supposed to start until late July. The United Kingdom has nearly five times more confirmed coronavirus cases than Japan as of late Sunday night, and those numbers are nothing compared to the nearly 27,000 in the United States.Wait too long, and people in London will start speaking out about this. Wait too long, and members of the Cubs and Cardinals will start speaking out about this. Not every player is as high on these international series as some think, and that’s not including a global health crisis.The solution is simple. Kick the series to 2021, announce the games will be played at Busch Stadium as the Cardinals are the designated home team, and stop this silly waiting game.Oh, and give those who purchased tickets a full refund.3. Happy Trails, Tray JacksonMissouri men’s basketball coach Cuonzo Martin is going to catch some heat about the transfer of freshman Tray Jackson. That’s now two transfers out of the three freshmen Martin signed in the 2019 class who have decided to pursue greener pastures elsewhere. Something to calculate into the Jackson transfer reaction: This will be his third transfer since he was a high school freshman. He changed high schools twice before departing Mizzou after a single season. Is anyone else sensing a trend? Martin needs to score big on the graduate transfer market this offseason. The Tigers have shown interest in Bowling Green’s Justin Turner. Of course, so have a ton of other programs. Turner averaged 18.8 points and 4.6 rebounds as a first-team All-MAC member last season.4. One thing we should keep from the coronavirus shutdown? Start timesIf you catch my weekly appearances on The McGraw Show, you know how much it pains me to admit when McGraw Milhaven makes a good point.But, I have to give credit where it’s due.One of McGraw’s favorite rants is about baseball games’ start times creeping later, later and later into our evenings.McGraw says it’s unfair to young fans who don’t get to stay up to watch the end of the games. I think it’s more about him falling asleep in his recliner before the ninth. Whatever the reason, he’s right.Fox Sports Midwest is currently playing replays of the best Cardinals games of 2019.They all seem to be starting at 6 p.m.Wouldn’t it be nice if that was the case during the regular season?5. Good on Joe BuckSt. Louis based broadcaster Joe Buck is a good sport who, like many of us, is missing sports. So, he wants your help. Buck is asking for his Twitter followers to send him videos of their random, quarantined activities for some play-by-play practice. Winners are being asked to make a donation to a charity of their choice. This is fun. We need some fun.

While we're all quarantined right now without any sports, I'd love to get some practice reps in. Send me videos of what you're doing at home and I'll work on my play-by-play. Seriously!

— Joe Buck (@Buck) March 22, 2020

