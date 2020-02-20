BenFred’s 5: Ayo Dosunmu turns road games into highlight reels

Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu’s (11) scored against Penn State in the final minute of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in State College, Pa Watching the shot are Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn (21) and Penn State’s Seth Lundy (1). (AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)

Gary M. Baranec

Five topics from columnist Ben Frederickson that St. Louis sports fans should be discussing:1. Dosunmu is a road warriorThe legend of super Illinois sophomore guard Ayo Dosunmu has its latest chapter, and you have to believe there are more to come.Dosunmu returned from a one-game absence due to a knee injury and scored 24 points Tuesday night to lead the Illini to another road takedown, this time against No. 9 Penn State.Road wins are like gold in the brutal Big Ten. Find one or two, and you’re happy. Illinois has five. No conference foe has more.The Illini are road warriors, and Dosunmu leads by example. Here’s my favorite example: He’s averaging 14.1 points per game in Big Ten home games. But in Big Ten road games, that average jumps up to 17.9 points.Dosunmu’s game doesn’t just travel. It thrives in enemy territory. He’s one of fewer than 15 major conference freshmen or sophomores averaging more than 16.5 points in all road games this season. That bodes well for tournament play, and the Illini will definitely be dancing now that they stopped their recent slide with yet another big road win.2. Pinson in perspective P-D colleague Dave Matter put Xavier Pinson’s recent scoring outbreak in the proper perspective of Mizzou hoops history. Here’s some added SEC context. It’s impressive.24: The number of times this season an SEC player has scored 28-plus against another SEC team.Five: The number of players who have had more than one of those 28-plus point breakouts.Three: The number of players in that group of five who are underclassmen. The list: Georgia superstar freshman Anthony Edwards, Alabama freshman guard Jaden Shackelford, and now Pinson.Coaches across the country should be pointing to Pinson as an example of what can happen to guys who take coaching and put in the work.Minutes don’t always come as fast as young players hope, but things can change pretty quick when you put your head down and put in the work.3. Robinson’s arrest a reminder of Rams’ high crimesWhat a blast from the past it was to hear Greg Robinson’s name come flying out of the blue, and what a bizarre reason to remember his unfortunate place in St. Louis sports history.

The NFL offensive tackle’s arrest for transporting a heinous amount of marijuana near the Mexican border jogged memories of how bad of a mistake St. Louis rams coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead made in taking Robinson second overall in the 2014 NFL Draft.Jake Matthews, a Pro Bowl offensive tackle in 2018, was drafted five spots later. Taylor Lewan, a three-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, was drafted nine spots later. Joel Bitonio, a two-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle, was drafted 33 spots later. Charles Leno, a Pro Bowl offensive tackle in 2018, was drafted in the seventh round that class.Robinson, whom the Rams punted on by trading him for a sixth-round pick in 2017, played most recently for the Browns, but he had reportedly been informed he would not be back with the team after a two-season stint that included kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the face during a game. Swell.For a lineman who could never learn how to block at the NFL level, Robinson earned – using that term loosely here – nearly $30 million in pro football, most of it paid by the Rams. You would think that would be enough to pay someone else to be in the car transporting 157 pounds of green. What were the Rams smoking when they drafted him?Sunday is going to be a big day in St. Louis, as thousands of football fans turn out to welcome the XFL BattleHawks for their first home game. They will come, in part, to send a message to the world that the picture the Rams and the NFL painted on their way out of this city was a bogus one. On top of remembering how Rams owner Stan Kroenke poured cold water on fan interest with his desire to move the team, it’s worth recalling how he also turned off fans by continuing to employ decision-makers who did things like draft Robinson second overall.4. Astros just can’t help themselvesQuick, give the Houston Astros a cookie for putting on their big boy pants and offering weak apologies for the sign-stealing scandal. Rub their bellies and tell them what good boys they were to stand up tall and face the music for a minute or two. Only in the upside-down Astros culture could players think one day of barely-there remorse eliminated the topic. And yet, the Astros are now whining because we haven’t turned the page.“At some point, you have to move on and not give a (bleep),” Astros outfielder Josh Reddick told The Washington Post. “We’re going to go out there and win and shut everybody up.”Wait.It gets better.“[The teams talking trash are] going to have to play us,” McCullers told The Post. “Except for the guys who are popping off the most.”McCullers was referencing the Dodgers, of course. You know, the team the Astros beat in the 2017 World Series WHILE CHEATING.“Those guys aren’t going to have to face us, which is maybe why they feel like they can speak like that,” McCullers told The Post. “But we’re moving on. That’s not what people may want to hear, but we stood here as men and we addressed [the scandal].”What the Astros may not want to hear is that some of their brave (sarcasm font) statements included inaccuracies, like the insistence the team was only cheating in 2017, a claim that has been called out by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred more than once.Don’t bother asking the Astros to clear that up.They think they deserve cookies and belly rubs.5. Freese worth a followIf you are not following David Freese on Twitter, you are missing out. The Cardinals legend has found his social media voice now that he’s retired. His recent snark about the sign-stealing Astros is laugh-out-loud funny. (Please send my apologies to Reddick and McCullers for mentioning the hacking scandal again. And again. And again.)

