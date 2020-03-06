BenFred: The numbers to know from Cardinals prospect Dylan Carlson’s scorching spring

Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson practices ground ball drill during Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

Christian Gooden

JUPITER, Fla. — He did it again Thursday night in West Palm Beach.Another Grapefruit League game, another Dylan Carlson moment where the Cardinals’ top position prospect does something that makes a press box stop and say, “Whoa.”This time it was the outfielder going from first to home on a double to the left field corner. Carlson didn’t even have to slide. A throw that missed a cutoff man would not have had a chance if it had been perfect. That’s how good of a jump Carlson got when Tyler O’Neill lined the ball to left field. That’s how fast and instinctual this young man is.We will get to the numbers — the ones to know, and one big one to watch — here in a moment.But bigger than the numbers is a general vibe. Every time Carlson is in a game, something good seems to happen for the Cardinals. Even his quiet games find ways to make noise.A conversation that was easy to predict as spring training neared is beginning to boil over now. How can the Cardinals move on from Marcell Ozuna and Jose Martinez, spend the offseason preaching the importance of creating opportunities for their bumper crop of young outfielders, and then not break camp with the 21-year-old switch-hitter who is setting spring training on fire for the second year in a row?Post-Dispatch colleague Derrick Goold has expertly presented the service-time element of this discussion.And even if that part was not being considered, the depth chart Carlson is trying to climb remains a significant hurdle, considering the list of players with more experience who are ahead of him in the Cardinals’ current outfield plans: O’Neill, Lane Thomas, Harrison Bader, Dexter Fowler and Tommy Edman.Let’s revisit what Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak told the Post-Dispatch a couple of weeks ago.“We still have a lot of people competing for at-bats, and it’s not there’s a clear path to a starting job today,” Mozeliak said then. “In essence we have to (use spring) to figure out what exactly we have.”Friday is the first off day of camp. Perfect time to review Carlson’s spring to this point. While cruising through the numbers, keep in mind that the switch-hitting Carlson is doing this with Roger Dean Stadium as his home base, a windy stadium known for being unkind to hitters and their spring-training stats. Now, buckle up..417: Carlson’s batting average (he’s 10-for-24) is the highest in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues among any player with 20-plus at-bats..533: Carlson’s on-base percentage, boosted by six walks, is the highest in the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues among any player with 20-plus at-bats..625: Carlson’s slugging percentage is the fourth-highest of any major leaguer with 20-plus at-bats this spring, and the highest of any hitter in the Florida-based Grapefruit League. He has six more hits (10) than strikeouts (four), and four of those hits have gone for extra-bases (three doubles, one triple.) He hits left-handed. He hits right-handed. He has not yet hit a home run.10: Carlson has scored more runs than any other player this spring, despite being in a seven-way tie for 18th in number of at-bats (24). He’s twice scored from first place on a double, and went first-to-third on a groundball single to set up a sacrifice fly.7: Carlson has started seven of the Cardinals’ 13 Grapefruit League games. He’s tied for fifth on the team in at-bats. He’s getting many chances to make his case, and he’s making the most out of it. (Shouldn’t that also tell us something about the kind of player he is? It’s not like he is unaware of what’s going on here.) If the number of Carlson’s starts and at-bats begin to decrease as camp nears crunch time, it would suggest the Cardinals are leaning toward sending Carlson to Class AAA Memphis to start the season. Carlson can’t press the issue if he’s not playing. If Carlson keeps playing like this, and Memphis becomes his destination, then the only conclusion to draw is that the Cardinals were not going to break camp with him no matter what. And that would be a shame.

At four different spots, four different leagues, and three different levels last season, righthander Kodi Whitley never had an ERA higher than 1.85.

Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson practices ground ball drill during Cardinals spring training on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com