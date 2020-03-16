🔥BenFred: Now Cardinals baseball has really stopped🔥

Define “a while.”No one can.Opening day has become a mirage.We don’t have games to bet on, analyze and predict.I guess we will have to settle for taking bets on when they return.“I’ve heard Memorial Day,” Miller said. “Some people think later than that.”What does Manfred think?“We are not going to be playing April 9,” the commissioner told the Post-Dispatch. “We are not going to announce an alternate opening day at this point. We have to see how things develop.”We pretty much knew that Manfred’s previously announced two-week postponement of opening day, which accompanied the cancellation of spring training, was optimistic.That was quickly becoming the game’s worst-kept secret.There was a hope, though, that some sort of baseball routine would continue in an unofficial capacity at camps in Florida and Arizona.Not anymore.Manfred on Monday reemphasized to teams that while spring facilities can stay open, staffs must be small and a formal structure from the team cannot be in place.Players have been instructed to get to where they want to be long-term, and stay there.That news led to Adam Wainwright packing up his truck, unsure of where his family was going to spend the next few months.He wasn’t alone.Manager Mike Shildt walked out of the facility for a long walk around the back fields. Not to watch Cardinals. For exercise.Kolten Wong said his house was about to become his bunker.Daniel Ponce de Leon joked he was going to work out by climbing trees.