BenFred: Mic’d up? Here are the players Cardinals want to hear

With Rawlings’ gold patch that only Gold Glove winners can have affixed to their gloves, Kolten Wong’s new “gamer” glove for 2020. He calls it his “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” glove, and the colors represent each with red for blood, the gold for sweat, and the blue for tears. (Photo by Derrick Goold, dgoold@post-dispatch.com.)

Derrick Goold

JUPITER, Fla. — Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant made the most of it.Pete Alonso managed to slip in an f-bomb before the producers cut it off.Spring training baseball broadcasts in Florida and Arizona are experimenting with bringing live, in-game interviews and audio to game broadcasts, and the response seems to be well received.“I watched the All-Star Game last year, and they did (Francisco) Lindor,” Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said. “I found it to be interesting, from my couch. I think it’s probably good from a viewership perspective. It connects you in real time to what a guy is thinking in the field. That’s a great experience for everybody. Does it turn into a regular-season deal? That’s above my pay grade. But you always want guys making sure they can focus. If you’re doing an interview, or talking through something, or feel like you are on, or you are distracted, you may not be completely present. So, that may not be the best strategy. But I appreciate the fact spring training can allow that.”Shildt has done in-game interviews from the dugout, at least once this spring pulling off the headset to signal in some baserunning instructions.So far, a Cardinal has not worn a mic onto the field. But if the spring-training sensation does make its way to Roger Dean Stadium, the Cardinals know the teammates they would want to hear.Kolten Wong and Harrison Bader: Alex Reyes suggested one of the two, or both, and it’s hard to disagree with his votes. The second baseman and center fielder are not short on swagger or words in general. They’re also two of the biggest in-game communicators. Reyes agreed with fellow pitcher Jack Flaherty that catcher Yadier Molina would probably have to be off-limits, because the team does not want to give Molina’s secrets away for all to hear, and that microphones on pitchers in general would be problematic, due to some of the, well, self-help that happens on the mound.”It would be a bad idea,” Flaherty said. “Not everybody, but myself I can definitely say, I would not be able to get hyped up and be able to be live. You could mic me up, but you would have to be able to run it between innings, where you could go through the stuff you could actually show.”Summarized Reyes: “A lot of beeps going on.”“But,” Reyes added, “I think it’s pretty cool for fans, giving them just a different way to interact with players. They are able to see more of what players go through during a game.”Dexter Fowler: John Brebbia sees Fowler as being the perfect candidate to toggle between forgetting the microphone is there during his interactions with teammates, and playing the role of live host, the Chris Harrison, if you will, of the in-game player interview.Daniel Ponce de Leon: Right after Brebbia named Fowler, Brett Cecil chimed in and convinced Brebbia to switch his pick to Ponce. Why? Ponce de Leon is constantly talking to himself on the mound. Constantly. And none of his teammates really know what he’s saying. If Ponce was mic’d up, his teammates would set their DVRs so they could watch after the game.

On his way to attend a basketball game — his mom, Kim Mulkey, coaches the NCAA champs Baylor Bears — minor-leaguer made the right call and answered his phone. He was on a plane to Florida within hours.

Veteran reliever doesn’t have the ‘feel’ for baseball. Cecil throws 16 strikes out of 22 pitches in scoreless inning. Cabrera comes out with cracked finger nail.

Cardinals believe they can replace Ozuna with a cast of candidates, because what’s in a name? Reputation is only worth its weight in production..

He gives up three hits and a run in two innings but strikes out four against Astros.

Veteran reliever doesn’t have the ‘feel’ for baseball. Cecil throws 16 strikes out of 22 pitches in scoreless inning. Cabrera comes out with cracked finger nail.

Post-Dispatch subscribers: See what our baseball writer had to say about the team during his live chat from Jupiter, Fla.

Hurler warms up but doesn’t pitch because of trouble feeling the baseball.

Veteran reliever doesn’t have the ‘feel’ for baseball. Cecil throws 16 strikes out of 22 pitches in scoreless inning. Cabrera comes out with cracked finger nail.

Cardinals believe they can replace Ozuna with a cast of candidates, because what’s in a name? Reputation is only worth its weight in production..

Veteran reliever doesn’t have the ‘feel’ for baseball. Cecil throws 16 strikes out of 22 pitches in scoreless inning. Cabrera comes out with cracked finger nail.

With Rawlings’ gold patch that only Gold Glove winners can have affixed to their gloves, Kolten Wong’s new “gamer” glove for 2020. He calls it his “Blood, Sweat, and Tears” glove, and the colors represent each with red for blood, the gold for sweat, and the blue for tears. (Photo by Derrick Goold, dgoold@post-dispatch.com.)