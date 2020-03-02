BenFred: 10 Cardinals observations after 10 Grapefruit League games

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson catches a pop fly during individual defensive drills during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — The bad part about tagging in for the final spring training shift for Team Post-Dispatch is that you miss some of the early action while watching from St. Louis.The good part is that you are here for the end, when some of the big decisions are made.This year, perhaps more than any other in recent memory, will include some really interesting calls, especially when it comes to the outfield construction and the pitching staff.The Cardinals are 10 games into Grapefruit League play, with the 11th coming soon against the Twins here at Roger Dean Stadium, and I’ll be here until the moving trucks pull out.For now, here are 10 thoughts on the Cardinals after their first 10 Grapefruit League games . . . 10. Cardinals star outfield prospect Dylan Carlson woke up Monday morning tied for the most hits (seven) by any National League player who has played in six or fewer spring training games. Only five NL players have more doubles than his two. He’s one of just 28 NL players with a spring-training triple, and he’s tied for sixth among NL players in walks (four). If he keeps this up, how can the Cardinals not name him the opening day starter in left field? Those expecting Carlson to cool off might be forgetting the sustained, successful spring training camp he had last season. He’s out to force the team’s hand. So far, so good.9. Carlson has demanded attention. Tyler O’Neill’s four walks have been as encouraging as his two home runs. Lane Thomas has not flashed quite as much, at least not yet. But if there’s one name in the left-field competition that has stumbled out of the starting block, it has to Justin Williams, who hoped to find traction as a sleeper in this race. Williams is one-for-17 with a solo homer, and no exceptional defensive plays to mention at this time.8. The umpteenth round of Matt Carpenter back tightness sent St. Louis into a predictable frenzy despite the fact it happens every spring. Why? Mostly because many are not buying the Carpenter comeback bid. We’ll see. Carpenter had shown some encouraging signs through his first two games, the best of which was an obvious interest in going the other way on pitches that were begging for it. Carpenter looks heavier, in a good way, now than he did at the start of last spring. That should help some of those long fly balls turn into home runs instead of becoming outs on the warning track. Speaking of veteran players fans are skeptical about, now would be a good time for Dexter Fowler to get going. He’s one-for-12 with a single, a walk and three strikeouts, with that lone hit arriving nearly a week ago.7. The Cardinals are finding PLENTY of opportunities to watch prized third baseman prospect Nolan Gorman. His 21 Grapefruit League at-bats (six-for-21 with two doubles, one walk and four strikeouts) lead the team. No one else has more than 17.6. Cardinals manager Mike Shildt on Monday morning named 14 pitchers who have impressed him this spring. I told him he had reached the point where the guys he had not named were going to feel bad. One guy he didn’t name: Brett Cecil. The veteran lefty’s hopes to secure a spot in the bullpen out of spring seem slim. Perhaps he can buy time by starting on a rehab assignment. A can can’t be kicked down the road forever.5. There has been much discussion about Harrison Bader’s tweaked swing. Post-Dispatch colleague Derrick Goold described it best. Bader looks calmer, quieter at the plate with a more controlled two-handed swing through the strike zone. Good signs. His pitch recognition is still a work in progress.4. Remember when the Cardinals used to run the bases like crazy at spring training, then completely shut it down once the season started? That pointless exercise has been put to rest, thankfully. Playing the silly base-stealing game during Grapefruit League games did nothing to sharpen skills for the regular season, and perhaps did more harm than good. For the Cardinals, baserunning must be a strength. It was last season. It needs to be again this season. This team could be even faster, depending on who is in the lineup that day. Treating Grapefruit League baserunning like it matters — not like it’s something to be experimented with because the games don’t count — seems to be a better way to prepare a vital component of an offense that can’t afford to give away outs.3. It was nice to see former Cardinal Lance Berkman in camp Monday morning. It was nicer to see him huddle with Cardinals hitting coach Jeff Albert for a moment before batting practice. Even a few bits of hitting insight from Berkman can go a long way. Someone should hire him as a hitting coach.2. I’m writing more about this topic for tomorrow’s Post-Dispatch, but count me among the few who are not too worried about the Cardinals’ fluid situation at closer. There are so many young, talented arms in this clubhouse. The hard part is going to be sorting out who deserves the first shot at the job, and how quick the carousel should turn. Options are not the issue. And Jordan Hicks still exists.1. Don’t sleep on Junior Fernandez. He’s impressing people here. Shildt loves his fire.

Football journey that went through Penrose Park, Lutheran North High, University of Arkansas and the Denver Broncos will end in Canton, Ohio.

Columnist Ben Frederickson takes Cardinals, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments in his weekly chat.

The crowd? Crazy. Forget Mardi Gras. This was Mardi Kaw. The Dome was so loud with those BattleHawk cries that the opponent got lost in the loud.

Former West Virginia player bypasses his remaining college eligibility in hopes of using new pro league as a springboard to the NFL.

Columnist Ben Frederickson takes Cardinals, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments in his weekly chat.

Next season should be a great one, but the team is not giving up on making the NCAA field this year just yet.

Teams within conferences rise and fall. Coaches, players and school leaders enjoy the highs and work hard to end the lows. At least that’s how it used to be.

Nothing, not even becoming pals with Justin Bieber, will build Binnington’s brand better than resuming his role as the backbone of a Cup contender.

Columnist Ben Frederickson takes Cardinals, Blues, Mizzou, SLU and MLS questions and comments in his weekly chat.

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson catches a pop fly during individual defensive drills during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com