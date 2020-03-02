🔥Benefit Cosmetics is offering free, limited-edition professional headshots in honour of International Women's Day🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

If you’re among the 575 million members registered on LinkedIn, you may be familiar with the predicament of which photo you should use as the lead on your profile.

After all, the social networking site for professionals, which was founded in 2003, is a magnet for headhunters, future employers and fellow colleagues. And it’s true what they say: you only get one chance to make the first impression.

But professional headshots, which often require the right lighting, setting and camera, don’t come cheap, meaning many users opt to shun a picture of themselves or compromise with a pixelated offering.

If this is ringing true, fear not, because in celebration of International Women’s Day on Sunday March 8, Benefit Cosmetics is offering free, professional headshots at select stores across the UK.

Touch up at the Benefit Cosmetics Boutique before having your professional snap taken (Benefit Cosmetics)

The cosmetics giant, which is run by a female CEO and comprises a workforce of 90 per cent women, has partnered with LinkedIn to provide women the opportunity to get the perfect snap for their profiles on the site.

According to LinkedIn​, members with a profile photo receive up to 21 times more profile views than users who don’t, and with a reported 2.8 million recruiters using LinkedIn to find prospective employees each day, a headshot on your profile could be just the thing that sets you apart from the rest.

Headshots will be available on a first-come first-served basis between 11.00am – 16.00pm on Sunday March 8 at the Benefit Cosmetics Boutique, 43 Carnaby Street, London, W1F 7EA and the Benefit Cosmetics Counter, House of Fraser, Ground Floor, 43 Buchanan Street, Glasgow, G1 3HL.