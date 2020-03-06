🔥Beneath Us🔥
Movie Details & Credits
New Mainstream Entertainment (NME) |
Release Date:
March 6, 2020
| R
Starring:
Andrew Burlinson, David Castro, Edy Ganem, James Tupper, Josue Aguirre, Lynn Collins, Nicholás González, Rigo Sanchez, Roberto ‘Sanz’ Sanchez, Thomas Chavira
Summary:
The American Dream becomes a nightmare for a group of undocumented day laborers hired by a wealthy couple (Lynn Collins and James Tupper). What they hope to be their biggest payday turns into a terrifying fight for survival at the couple’s secluded mansion, and those thought to be helpless must prove they can’t be discarded so easily.
Director:
Max Pachman
Genre(s):
Thriller, Horror
Rating:
R
Runtime:
90 min
See All Details and Credits
Awards & Rankings
Watch Now