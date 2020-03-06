🔥Beneath Us🔥

Movie Details & Credits

Release Date:

March 6, 2020

| R

Starring:

Andrew Burlinson, David Castro, Edy Ganem, James Tupper, Josue Aguirre, Lynn Collins, Nicholás González, Rigo Sanchez, Roberto ‘Sanz’ Sanchez, Thomas Chavira

Summary:

The American Dream becomes a nightmare for a group of undocumented day laborers hired by a wealthy couple (Lynn Collins and James Tupper). What they hope to be their biggest payday turns into a terrifying fight for survival at the couple’s secluded mansion, and those thought to be helpless must prove they can’t be discarded so easily.

Director:

Max Pachman

Genre(s):

Thriller, Horror

Rating:

R

Runtime:

90 min

