🔥Ben Stokes receives OBE from Prince William at Buckingham Palace🔥

Ben Stokes received his OBE at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday following his decisive role in England’s World Cup triumph last year.

The 28-year-old, made an OBE by the Duke of Edinburgh, was one of four English cricketers honoured after the hosts clinched the world title with a dramatic super over triumph over New Zealand at Lord’s in July.

Captain Eoin Morgan was appointed a CBE, while Jos Buttler and Joe Root were made MBEs with former coach Trevor Bayliss picking up an OBE.

Stokes’s remarkable 84 not out helped England recover from an early wobble to match New Zealand’s total in the final, before he and Buttler combined to post a match-winning 15 in the super over.

Stokes also led a miraculous rescue mission in the third Test of a gripping Ashes series at Headingley in August. He hit an unbeaten, match-winning century to help England chase down a record 359 and square the series in one of the classic Ashes Test matches.