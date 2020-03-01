🔥Ben Stiller Has Reportedly Joined The Cast Of Fast & Furious 9🔥

Though Justin Lin’s Fast & Furious 9 already looks set to be the Fast Saga’s most star-studded entry to date, it seems that one more familiar face may have found his way into the mix at the last minute.

Page Six reported earlier today that Ben Stiller will make an appearance in the upcoming action flick. Though principle photography wrapped back in November, the outlet relays word that the Zoolander star is due to begin filming soon, suggesting that his role is unlikely to be a very big one.

Right now, we’ve yet to receive any official confirmation on these claims, though it wouldn’t be the first time a major comedic actor had a surprise cameo in a Fast & Furious release. In the 2019 spinoff Hobbs & Shaw, for instance, both Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart made uncredited appearances as CIA agent Victor Locke and Air Marshal Dinkley, respectively.

Either way, the cast of Fast & Furious 9 has already given the fans plenty of reasons to be optimistic. While John Cena makes his franchise debut as Dominic Toretto’s brother Jakob, the development that’s really got the internet talking is the return of Sung Kang as Han Lue, a series regular who was seemingly killed in 2006’s The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.

Also returning to the fray is Charlize Theron as Fate of the Furious villain Cipher, along with Helen Mirren as Magdalene “Queenie” Shaw from Hobbs & Shaw.

We’ll find out who else is on board for this next ride when Fast & Furious 9 hits theaters on May 22nd. After that, we’ll have less than a year to wait before Fast & Furious 10 comes out on April 2nd, 2021, and supposedly brings the saga to a close.