🔥Ben Foster: New Watford deal for Nigel Pearson is key to club's future🔥

Ben Foster has urged Watford to tie down manager Nigel Pearson on a new contract to safeguard the future of the club.

Pearson replaced Quique Sanches Flores in December on a deal until the end of the season when the Hornets were bottom of the Premier League after taking eight points from their first 15 matches.

They have since climbed up to 17th in the table after securing five wins under Pearson, the latest of which came last Saturday when inflicting Liverpool’s first League defeat of the campaign with a stunning 3-0 victory at Vicarage Road.

When asked about the importance of Pearson remaining at Watford beyond the summer, Foster told Standard Sport: “That’s really important for the club as a whole. Watford need somebody like Nigel Pearson. They haven’t had a guy like him in a long, long time. They have been crying out for it as well. He is a manager who manages the whole club from top to bottom and that’s what they’ve been crying out for.”

Foster revealed Pearson held a team ­meeting yesterday in which he stressed the­ importance of backing up their ­performance against Liverpool with a similar level of intensity when they face Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park tomorrow.

“He basically said, ‘Look, it’s great you go and beat Liverpool on a Saturday night, it’s on the television, the world is ­watching,” said Foster.

“That’s fantastic but now is the time to replicate it’. It’s all great doing that but if you can do it again at Palace away on a Saturday, the week after against Burnley, they are the times you need to get results.

“Our season is not going to be defined by beating Liverpool, it is beating teams like Crystal Palace, Burnley, they are the teams we need to get points from.”

Foster is out of contract himself at the end of the season and is yet to be offered a new deal, despite his form earning him the Goalkeeper of the Year prize at last night’s London Football Awards.

He turns 37 next month and although he dismissed rumours of a move to Tottenham, Foster insisted he is relaxed about the situation.

“It’s not something I’m thinking about,” he said of his contract situation. “I’m sure it’ll get sorted somewhere along the line. It is not a problem. I’m not talking to Tottenham at all. It is complete rubbish. And that’s all there is to it. I’m very easy about it.

“I’m not putting any age on [when I might retire] whatsoever. If you’d asked me four or five years ago, I’d maybe said ‘mid-30’s, that’ll do me’. But I’m 36. I’m enjoying it. I’ve never felt as fit.

“I’ve had a lot of injury problems in the past but now I’ve never felt so fit.”