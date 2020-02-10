🔥Ben Fogle is collecting up old Christmas trees in electric vans in Highgate🔥

As if it wasn’t sad enough taking down the Christmas decorations, there is then the question of what to do with your now dried-out tree.

And while often, the result is mournful-looking trees abandoned on street corners around the city, in the Camden area of Highgate this year, residents will be able to rely on a fleet of emissions-free electric vans.

On Tuesday, joint government and car industry campaign Go Ultra Low is operating a tree collection service using the electric vans, supplied by Renault.

Broadcaster Ben Fogle, who is taking part in the collection, says that the service is, “an ideal way for people to make a small change, that collectively could add up to make a big difference”.

Fogle will be among those collecting discarded trees from outside residents’ houses and transporting them to local collection points for recycling – after which they will be transformed into compost.

He adds, “The New Year is a great time to reflect and consider making more sustainable choices. I’m pleased I made the switch to electric in 2019 and would encourage others to try low emission transport in 2020.”

In 2019, 80,000 electric vehicles were sold in the UK, a figure that Bloomberg New Energy Finance predicts will rise to 131,000 this year.

Poppy Welch, head of Go Ultra Low, says: “With lower running and maintenance costs too, it’s no surprise that 2019 was another record year for the electric vehicle market.

“I expect to see this trend continue in 2020 as even more people discover the financial and environmental benefits of owning an EV.”