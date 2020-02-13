🔥Ben Davies returns to Tottenham training after winter break but no Giovani Lo Celso or Erik Lamela🔥

Tottenham have been boosted by the return to training of Ben Davies after almost three months out with an ankle injury.

The left-back started Jose Mourinho’s first game in charge, a 3-2 away win at West Ham, but has been sidelined since.

Jose Mourinho spoke recently of Davies’s importance to his tactical approach, telling reporters: “My first game against West Ham, that is the way I was going to develop this team: defend with a back four, attack with a back three.

“That was the first day of goodbye Ben Davies.”

Davies is expected to be in the squad for the weekend trip to Aston Villa and will be joined by new signing Steven Bergwijn, who had to sit out the FA Cup replay win over Southampton as he was not eligible. He is fit and back for the Premier League game at Villa Park.

There remains uncertainty over the availability of both Giovani Lo Celso and Erik Lamela.

The pair have been one of the most impressive performers under Mourinho of late, but both missed the win over Saints with muscular injuries.

Speaking after the 3-2 win last week, Mourinho said: “We knew Lamela and Lo Celso had no chance to be here with muscular injuries and Bergwijn had no chance with the rules of the competition.”

The Argentine pair were not part of the main group training on Wednesday but are reportedly only nursing minor injuries ahead of the weekend.