🔥Ben Cooper dead: Johnny Guitar star dies, aged 86🔥

Johnny Guitar actor Ben Cooper has died at the age of 86.

The actor’s family confirmed the sad news on Wednesday, revealing that he died at his Memphis home, after a long period of illness, on Monday.

His newphew. Peter Searls, said (via the Mirror): “It is with a sad heart that I pass along the news that my uncle and western actor Ben Cooper fought his last gunfight this morning.

“He passed away in his sleep at the age of 86.”

Cooper played badit Turkey Ralston in the drama Johnny Guitar, as well as appearing in tens of other Westerns.

