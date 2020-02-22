🔥Ben Affleck Says Zack Snyder’s Justice League Cut ‘Should Be Available’🔥

On November 17, 2019, the members of the Release the Snyder Cut movement received a tremendous boost when both Gal Gadot and Ben Affleck tweeted out the hashtag #ReleaseTheSnyderCut, proving beyond a shadow of a doubt that they encouraged the push that is trying to get Warner Bros. to release Zack Snyder’s version of the troubled superhero movie, Justice League. Today, during a press event for Affleck’s new movie The Way Back, we took a moment to thank him for showing that support, and he finally explained why he did it. Said Affleck:

I didn’t know about it. Zack was like, ‘Hey, they are doing this thing.’ And I said, ‘Zack, I love you, and I support you. However I can help you. I do think that movie, you know, having two directors is a very weird thing. And for Justice League, the director had family tragedy. … and so you have a kind of cow’s body with a horse’s head a little bit with two directors a lot of times, for better or for worse. I do think Zack’s cut should be available.