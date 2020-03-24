🔥Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas share a kiss during Los Angeles stroll🔥

New couple Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas showed plenty of PDA as they headed out for a walk through their Los Angeles neighbourhood.

The former Batman star, 47, and the Knives Out actress, 31, were pictured sharing a kiss as they ventured out for some fresh air while laying low at Affleck’s home.

Other snaps showed the pair walking arm in arm and sharing a playful embrace during a break from quarantine.

The stars have recently returned to Los Angeles after holidaying in Costa Rica and de Armas’ native Cuba.

De Armas and Affleck did not hold back on the PDA (ROL/X17online.com)

The pair are thought to have met while filming the psychological thriller Deep Water, which is based on the novel by The Talented Mr Ripley author Patricia Highsmith.

They play a wealthy married couple, with Affleck’s character giving his wife (de Armas) the freedom to have affairs with other people – who then start to mysteriously disappear, making him a prime suspect.

Deep Water is directed by Adrian Lyne, who previously helmed films including Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal, Flashdance and 9 ½ Weeks, and marks his first movie since 2002’s Unfaithful.

The pair shared an embrace(ROL/X17online.com)

It also stars Tracy Letts, Finn Wittrock and Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi.

The pair are yet to speak publicly about their romance, but De Armas, who is set to star in the upcoming Bond film No Time To Die as recent CIA recruit Paloma, recently discussed working with Affleck in an interview with Vogue Spain.

“The first time we read the scenes together, it became pretty clear he was going to do something exceptional with a very complex role,” she told the magazine.

“Not only does he know how to do it with ease, he also manages to surprise you in every shot. His talent is infinite.”

Affleck was previously married to actress Jennifer Garner, and shares three children, Violet, 14, Seraphina, 11, and Samuel, eight, with her.