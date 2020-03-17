Belleville diocese suspends all public Catholic Masses

Michael Wallace prays during Mass on Ash Wednesday at St. Alphonsus Liguori 'Rock' Catholic Church in midtown St. Louis on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2013. Photo by Erik M. Lunsford, elunsford@post-dispatch.com

The Diocese of Belleville has suspended all public Masses effective immediately.The cancellation of those services will remain in effect until further notice, said the Rev. Msgr. John T. Myler, spokesman for the diocese.The diocese oversees about 70,000 Catholics in the 28 southernmost counties in Illinois, along with 108 parishes and 29 schools.Myler said that a letter from Bishop Edward Braxton would be released Wednesday morning, and that it will provide more details about the closings, as well as information about issues such as weddings, funerals and confessions.Myler added that churches will remain open for those who wish to go and pray.The move comes in the wake of government orders banning gatherings of 50 or more people, as well as overall community steps taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus.On Sunday, St. Louis city and four surrounding counties — St. Louis and St. Charles in Missouri and Madison and St. Clair in Illinois — have issued orders that ban gatherings of 50 or more people.On Monday, the Archdiocese of St. Louis suspended all public Masses in response to the coronavirus. The St. Louis archdiocese oversees more than 500,000 Catholics and 180 parishes.

