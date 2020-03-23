🔥Bellefontaine Neighbors man charged with attacking ex-girlfriend, shooting her father🔥

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Bellefontaine Neighbors man who police say attacked his ex-girlfriend last month by firing shots into her van has been charged with shooting at her vehicle last week and wounding her father.Chicory T. Griffin, 30, was charged Friday with a dozen felony counts including first-degree assault, domestic assault and armed criminal action.Police say Griffin on Feb. 29 argued with his ex-girlfriend, 27, at a home in the 11000 block of Riaza Square, then fired shots into her van as she tried to flee. Charges say the shooting was recorded by surveillance cameras.Police said they were looking to arrest Griffin since the shooting but didn’t until last week after he allegedly pulled up next to his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle in the 9000 block of Lucas and Hunt roads and fired multiple 9mm shots into her vehicle. Her father, 46, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was shot multiple times.The man’s condition wasn’t immediately available Monday. Griffin was being held without bail.