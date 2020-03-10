🔥Bellator London: Fights added to May card headlined by James Gallagher and James Haskell debut🔥

Six prelim fights have been added to the Bellator London card with the promotion returning to the capital in May.

James Gallagher and Cal Ellenor will headline what is quickly turning into a stacked card at the SSE Arena, Wembley, with the bantamweight clash set to go ahead at the third time of asking after injuries shelved two previously planned bouts.

Former England international James Haskell is also set to make his MMA debut on the card scheduled for 16 May.

The former Wasps and Northampton Saints flanker joined the promotion’s heavyweight division last summer and will fight for the first time against an opponent still to be named.

Undefeated Fabian Edwards will also feature, taking on Costello van Steenis in the co-main event – a bout that could catapult the winner into the middleweight world title picture.

On the prelim card – London’s own Alfie Davis will aim to make it four wins on the bounce against Tim Wilde. Bolton fighter Saul Rogers will be in action against Scotland’s Robert Whiteford in featherweight action.

Bellator London main card

James Gallagher vs Cal Ellenor (bantamweight)

Fabian Edwards vs Costello van Steenis (middleweight)

James Haskell bs TBA (heavyweight)

Bellator London prelim card

Alfie Davis vs. Tim Wilde (lightweight)

Saul Rogers vs. Robert Whiteford (featherweight)

Aiden Lee vs. Jeremy Petley (featherweight)

Luke Trainer vs. Alex O’Toole (light heavyweight)

Akonne Wanliss vs. Charlie Leary (lightweight)

George Tokkos vs. Andy Manzolo (middleweight)