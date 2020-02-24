🔥Bella Twins to be inducted into WWE Hall of Fame🔥

Nikki and Brie Bella — known as the “Bella Twins” in the wrestling world — have spent their whole lives celebrating milestones together. Both sisters are currently pregnant and are due within two weeks of each other, Entertainment Tonight, a CBS News partner, reports.

But that’s not the only life event the two 36-year-olds will celebrate together this year — they are also being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020.The wrestlers, described by World Wrestling Entertainment as “the most iconic female Superstars in WWE history,” will be inducted on April 2 during WrestleMania week in Tampa, Florida. The news was revealed during Friday Night SmackDown.

Their fellow 2020 inductees include Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash.

The Bella Twins joined WWE in 2008 — but at first, no one knew there were two of them. Brie would compete, then mysteriously get a “second wind” after going underneath the ring. It was soon revealed that the competitor that emerged was not Brie — it was her twin sister, Nikki.Nikki, born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, and Brie, born Brianna Monique Garcia-Colace, helped bring female wrestlers further into the pop culture limelight by starring in the E reality show “Total Divas.” The sisters then got their own spin-off reality show, “Total Bellas,” which chronicled their relationships and Brie’s first pregnancy.

Nikki and Brie Bella, “the most iconic female Superstars in WWE history,” will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 2, during WrestleMania week in Tampa, Florida.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Brie was the first to win championship gold, in 2011, with Nikki following just one year later. Nikki captured the title again in 2014, holding that title for 300 days — the longest in Divas Championship history, according to WWE.Nikki is now expecting a child with her fiancé and former “Dancing With the Stars” partner Artem Chigvintsev, and Brie is expecting her second child with her husband and fellow professional wrestler Daniel Bryan.And although they’re pregnant, they’ll take the WWE stage together soon — not to wrestle, but to accept their Hall of Fame honors.